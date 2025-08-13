45 Behavioral Health Companies Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing in the US

Once again, dozens of behavioral health companies are being recognized as some of the fastest-growing organizations in the U.S.

Outpatient mental health providers specifically made up the bulk of the behavioral health companies noted by the recently released Inc. 5000 list, which documents the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on revenue growth.

Several notable autism therapy providers also appeared on the list.

Behavioral Health Business identified 45 behavioral health-related companies. The list ranks the thousands of companies by their revenue growth for a three-year period ending in 2024. But new this year, the list includes a revenue range for the companies, giving readers a sense of each company’s scale.

Although the revenue increase and revenue range data are vague, they demonstrate that even large behavioral health organizations can experience significant growth. A notable example: Boston-based The Stepping Stones Group (not to be confused with Indianapolis-based Stepping Stones Behavioral Solutions).

The Stepping Stone Group has appeared on the list for the past consecutive decade.

“This milestone is a powerful testament to the incredible work of our team across the country,” Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group, said in a news release.

It ranked at No. 4,109 with revenue growth of 87% and has an annual revenue range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to the list.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ABA Centers of America topped the list of behavioral health companies, racking up a 7,755% three-year revenue growth number, a rank of No. 25 and a revenue range of $250 million to $500 million.

However, the companies above are exceptions to the overall scale of the behavioral health companies on the list. About three-fourths were in revenue ranges from $1 million to $15 million: 10 were in the $1 million to $5 million range, 12 had between $5 million and $10 million, and 11 had $10 million to $25 million.

The Stepping Stones Group and ABA Centers of America were the only behavioral health companies in their respective revenue ranges.

Four organizations landed in the $100 million to $250 million revenue range:

— Transformations Care Network

— Modern Health

— Mindful Therapy Group, P.C.

— Behavioral Innovations

Last year, Behavioral Health Business tracked 40 behavioral health companies.

See the list below — including information on where companies are based, their rank, revenue growth percentage and a very quick description of the organization:

ABA Centers of America — Fort Lauderdale, FL

— Rank: 25

— Growth: 7,755%

— Revenue Range: $250M to $500M

— Description: In-home, center-based and community-based autism therapy provider

Televero Behavioral Health — Austin, TX

— Rank: 54

— Growth: 4,962%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Digital mental health care provider

Uwill — Natick, MA

— Rank: 79

— Growth: 4,015%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Digital mental health provider focused on caring for student populations

Mugen Psychiatry — Chicago, IL

— Rank: 187

— Growth: 2,096%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Psychiatric practice that partners with other health care organizations

Emerge Psychology Group — Chicago, IL

— Rank: 270

— Growth: 1,418%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Multi-expertise therapy practice

Tava Health — Salt Lake City, UT

— Rank: 429

— Growth: 952%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: B2B-focused marketplace of mental health providers to support employees

Recovery.com — Madison, WI

— Rank: 536

— Growth: 752%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: A compendium of referral websites that connect patients to behavioral health providers

Bonmente — Manhattan Beach, CA

— Rank: 594

— Growth: 697%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: In-person and digital psychiatric services provider

Boulder Care — Portland, OR

— Rank: 638

— Growth: 656%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Digital care provider that personalizes care and offers medication-assisted therapy (MAT)

Mood Health — Miami, FL

— Rank: 714

— Growth: 581%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Digital therapy and psychiatry provider that operates in-network with health plans

evolvedMD — Scottsdale, AZ

— Rank: 868

— Growth: 487%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Mental health provider that specializes in working with acute care providers to establish collaborative care models (CoCM)

AB Psych Consulting — Fontana, CA

— Rank: 922

— Growth: 461%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Provides mental health, autism and psychiatric services, including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

Helping Hands Community Support Services (HHCSS) — Fort Worth, TX

— Rank: 1,039

— Growth: 414%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Provides therapy, medication management, social skills services for children and adults

Transformations Care Network — Taunton, MA

— Rank: 1,176

— Growth: 368%

— Revenue Range: $100M to $250M

— Description: Outpatient mental health provider that offers therapy and psychiatry, including TMS and ketamine therapy

Tree of Life Counseling Center — Freehold, NJ

— Rank: 1,258

— Growth: 348%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Mental health provider offering clinical and non-clinical services

UNITED STEPS THERAPY — ASTORIA, NY

— Rank: 1,282

— Growth: 342%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Provides applied behavior analysis and other therapies to support children and their families

Behavioral Institute — Lake Stevens, WA

— Rank: 1,444

— Growth: 301%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Provides applied behavior analysis for children and young adults with autism and problem behaviors

CuraLinc — Chicago, IL

— Rank: 1,572

— Growth: 278%

— Revenue Range: $50M to $100M

— Description: Provides employee mental health services that use technology and personalized advocacy to engage and support staff.

Caring Therapists — Davie, FL

— Rank: 1,646

— Growth: 265%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Counseling center focused on adults, teens and children

Compleat KiDZ — Gastonia, NC

— Rank: 1,700

— Growth: 257%

— Revenue Range: $50M to $100M

— Description: Autism therapy provider also offering occupational, speech and physical therapy

TimelyCare — Fort Worth, TX

— Rank: 1,723

— Growth: 254%

— Revenue Range: $50M to $100M

— Description: Digital college student mental health, physical health and wellness provider

Banyan Tree Counseling — Winston Salem, NC

— Rank: 1,754

— Growth: 250%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Multi-specialty mental health provider that treats children, adults and couples

Grow Wellness Group — Naperville, IL

— Rank: 1,768

— Growth: 247%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Mental health provider that offers in-person and digital clinical and non-clinical services for mental wellness

Therapy Smarts — Durham, NC

— Rank: 1,792

— Growth: 244%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Mental health and autism therapy services for children with varied developmental and behavioral needs

Iris Telehealth — Austin, TX

— Rank: 1,939

— Growth: 225%

— Revenue Range: $50M to $100M

— Description: A B2B-focused digital mental health care provider that also enables telehealth systems with partner organizations

Ellie Mental Health — Mendota Heights, MN

— Rank: 2,044

— Growth: 212%

— Revenue Range: $50M to $100M

— Description: Outpatient mental health provider that operates on a franchise model that pairs local entrepreneurs and clinicians

Mindful Therapy Group, P.C. — Mountlake Terrace, WA

— Rank: 2,107

— Growth: 204%

— Revenue Range: $100M to $250M

— Description: In-person and digital individual and group outpatient mental health provider

Longbranch Recovery & Wellness — Covington, LA

— Rank: 2,135

— Growth: 201%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Residential and intensive outpatient program (IOP) provider for those seeking recovery from drug addiction

Behavioral Framework — Rockville, MD

— Rank: 2,166

— Growth: 198%

— Revenue Range: $50M to $100M

— Description: ABA provider and autism diagnostics provider

The SPEAK Center for Language and Learning — Chandler, AZ

— Rank: 2,197

— Growth: 196%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Pediatric therapy provider focused on enabling speech and the acceleration of development with several therapies, includes therapy for children with autism

Modern Health — San Francisco, CA

— Rank: 2,311

— Growth: 184%

— Revenue Range: $100M to $250M

— Description: All-in-one digital mental health provider that operates on a B2B model

Integrated Psychiatric Consultants — Overland Park, KS

— Rank: 2,668

— Growth: 157%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Provides B2B psychiatric services as well as therapy and medication management

Applied Behavior Autism Center — Riverside, CA

— Rank: 2,723

— Growth: 153%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: ABA and other services offered in clinics, homes, schools and via telehealth

Workit Health — Ann Arbor, MI

— Rank: 2,727

— Growth: 153%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Digital addiction treatment provider offering testing and multiple therapies and medication management

Peak Behavioral Health — Norman, OK

— Rank: 2,759

— Growth: 151%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Multispecialty pediatric behavioral health provider offering mental health and autism therapy

Behavioral Innovations — Addison, TX

— Rank: 2,920

— Growth: 141%

— Revenue Range: $100M to $250M

— Description: Scaled ABA provider

Counseling Center of West Michigan — Grand Rapids, MI

— Rank: 2,996

— Growth: 136%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Outpatient mental health provider focused on giving therapy support while maintaining independence

Stepping Stones Behavioral Solutions — Indianapolis, IN

— Rank: 3,046

— Growth: 133%

— Revenue Range: $10M to $25M

— Description: Autism therapy provider that also serves children ADHD, PDD and other behavioral needs

Psychology Specialists of Maine — Brunswick, ME

— Rank: 3,141

— Growth: 128%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Outpatient psychology provider offering doctorate-level providers for adult individual, couples and group therapy

Family and Community Partners — Indianapolis, IN

— Rank: 3,282

— Growth: 121%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: At-risk youth behavioral health care provider

Mindoula Health — Silver Spring, MD

— Rank: 3,805

— Growth: 99%

— Revenue Range: $25M to $50M

— Description: Serves populations with complex behavioral health, medical, and social challenges

Active Path Mental Health — Portland, OR

— Rank: 4,072

— Growth: 88%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: A therapy and interventional psychiatric services provider

The Stepping Stones Group — Boston, MA

— Rank: 4,109

— Growth: 87%

— Revenue Range: $500M to $1B

— Description: Multi-setting autism therapy provider that also serves special education students

Madison Park Psychological Services — New York, NY

— Rank: 4,139

— Growth: 85%

— Revenue Range: $1M to $5M

— Description: Outpatient mental health provider that incorporates Eastern medicine

The Juniper Center Counseling & Therapy — Park Ridge, IL

— Rank: 4,443

— Growth: 73%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Hybrid mental health provider offering in-person and telehealth therapy, also offers ketamine-assisted therapy

Retreat of Atlanta — Eatonton, GA

— Rank: 4,799

— Growth: 60%

— Revenue Range: $5M to $10M

— Description: Provider of detox, residential and eating disorder services