Dr. Tom Insel on Mental Health Startup Success, Federal Headwinds and Where the Industry Is Trending

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Startups are just about as notorious for failure as the mental health industry is for lagging behind the larger health sector in innovation, reimbursement and outcomes.

Dr. Tom Insel, a psychiatrist, neuroscientist and mental health entrepreneur, has sat at that intersection for decades, building his own businesses to address pressing behavioral health issues. He has witnessed what has gone right — and where the industry has continued to get mental health wrong.

Insel has co-founded five mental health startups. Most recently, he founded Vanna Health, a serious mental illness (SMI) provider focused on community support, and Benchmark Health (formerly AdvocateMH), which focuses on behavioral health triage.

Advertisement

Before that, he had a front-row seat to U.S. mental health policy as the former director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) for over a decade. Much of his work there informed his entrepreneurial direction thereafter, as he observed significant scientific breakthroughs while simultaneously seeing mental health outcomes that were not improving to the degree he thought they should be.

“The question really was at the NIMH: ‘What’s the science that will really alter public health outcomes?’” Insel said. “In a bunch of other areas, we saw the science really take off. The frustration was that really wasn’t bending the curve for public health. During those same years, when there was such success on the scientific front, little of that was reflected in changes in the rates of suicide, rates of drug overdoses, rates of serious mental illness, or outcomes for people with mental health issues. That really began to bother me.”

Building mental health startups, particularly digital-focused ones like a handful of Insel’s companies, is no small feat. Estimates say that 80% of startups in the health care technology sector fail. There’s high competition, funding challenges and inherent risk due to regulatory hurdles, which makes profitably scaling these businesses difficult.

Advertisement

And Insel is no stranger to these challenges. His startup, Mindstrong, closed its operations after raising more than $100 million.

Still, Insel has, in many cases, defied the odds and met many of these headwinds with the driving force of wanting to bridge the gaps in how mental health care is done.

Translating scientific progress to improved mental health outcomes as a company and founder, Insel told Behavioral Health Business, requires “talking about the integration of care, looking at total cost of care and having a way of incentivizing payments around outcomes,” to remain innovative and sustainable.

Highlights from BHB’s conversation with Insel are below, editing for length and clarity.

BHB: You’ve co-founded five mental health startups in under a decade. What keeps pulling you back in — vision, frustration or the belief that we still haven’t gotten it right?

Insel: I was thinking about this recently. When you try to build companies in this space, you begin to realize very quickly it’s hard. It isn’t just that health care is broadly slow to adopt innovative solutions, but mental health care in particular is because much of it is outside of the health care provider system and payer system. Much of it is carved out. A lot of it is fee-for-service and cash pay.

You always have to look for product-market fit. That’s one of the key aspects of starting to build a startup. I found that in each of these companies, we could create very good products, but getting the market fit was really difficult because, frankly, the market is so fragmented and, in many ways, so dysfunctional. It was really hard to be able to find a way to get adoption, at least in the kind of time frame that you need as a startup.

Most payer contracts take 12 to 18 months to develop, another 18 months to play out, and once you’ve got the results, all the people you talked to when you started the project have left that company, and so then there’s no real interest in what you’ve been able to prove. There are just a whole series of issues that make it really hard to innovate in the mental health space.

I’m still hopeful you can do it. I think you have to do it with an eye to saving money, not spending more money, with a deep understanding of what the payer and provider systems need and finding a way to align that with what patients and families need. Frankly, that is still very much a challenge, but I’m up for it, and I think my latest effort is finally a way to get at that very problem.

Out of all the companies you’ve helped launch, which one was your favorite journey — and which one taught you the hardest lesson?

They all did — and they all have stuff that I really love. The two companies that I’m currently involved with, Vanna and Benchmark, are quite different. They’re both my favorites. Vanna is zeroing in on what I think has been largely a neglected area for innovation and mental health care, which is people with serious mental illness.

Rather than being a technology play, it’s really about how you create trust and engagement for people with SMI. The problem in this population is that they just don’t engage in care until they’re in crisis. They don’t trust the system, and often that’s a rational decision based on their experiences. Then the business model is a shared savings model, which is a very different approach.

What those two companies, Vanna and Benchmark, have in common is the idea that what mental health care is about, ultimately, is relationship building and trust with a practitioner who has you as their focus. They’re not there because they’re trying to get a certain number of dollars to offset other costs, but because they want to help you get what you need. Honestly, that has been sadly missing in most of mental health care.

What’s one mistake you see nearly every mental health startup make?

I think the biggest mistake is not understanding the marketplace. It’s a very difficult marketplace to understand. You’ll see very few successful companies. The classic examples, of course, are some of the digital therapeutics companies that thought the endpoint was getting FDA approval without understanding that that was just a stepping stone.

The bigger challenge was always in the marketplace and knowing how to get a product paid for. Those are really hard problems here. It could be that AI can begin to change some of that, but I think the jury is still out on where AI is going to fit into both diagnostics and therapeutics.

As the former director of NIMH, what are your thoughts about how things are playing out right now at a federal level, from funding cuts to a shift in research focuses?

I felt during the time that I was at the NIH that, in so many ways, it was the jewel in the crown of the federal government.

Ultimately, what NIH represents more than I think almost any other part of the government is the search. It’s science and the search for discoveries that really matter. I think that by gutting an agency like that, by making sure that the best people in the agency are forced out, you’re not serving anybody’s needs. Most of all, you’re shortchanging the people who depend on the next generation of discoveries for better diagnostics and better therapeutics.

Is there anything that frustrates or encourages you about how we’re applying or ignoring the science in today’s behavioral health landscape?

Yes. The glaring example right now is what’s happening in the autism world. I ran the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee for 13 years for the Department of HHS.

We looked carefully then, and people had looked carefully before, for what could be driving up rates of autism. There was no question that the CDC data were valid. People were reporting higher rates. A lot of that was because of recognition. A lot of it was because of changes in reimbursement. People were getting paid for treating somebody with a diagnosis of autism. These services suddenly were reimbursable.

If you want to understand increases in rates, sometimes you want to look at changes in reimbursement. That was part of the story. There may have actually been a true increase. I’m not sure that we ever were able to nail down how great that increase was. But the one thing that was entirely clear was that this was not the result of thimerosal and vaccines.

The fact that there is a group of people who want to go back and interrogate that question all over again and ignore lots of other potential sources for causes of autism is just so sad because we’re just losing time and losing opportunity by going back over questions that have been long answered.

If someone gave you a blank check and no red tape, what would you change tomorrow about behavioral health policy or the industry broadly?

I’m not sure there’s one thing. I think we’d get a lot further if you could shift the payment system. If we start paying for value rather than paying for time spent.

If we could go from fee-for-service to a value-based or outcome-based system, I think you’d see greater public health impact. You would encourage people to do things that work rather than just focusing on what has a CPT code behind it.

Do you have any forward-looking plans to launch another startup?

No, it’s been so recent; I’m pretty excited about Benchmark. On the front end, you could say, this is behavioral health triage, but on the back end it really looks more like developing a quality framework for the behavioral health industry, which has been largely missing.

I think there is an opportunity to build around outcomes and quality and really help the entire digital health industry raise the bar. This will also help some of the point solutions find a platform where they can get lots of referrals. I think that’s super exciting for me and an opportunity to really help this entire industry.

Is there anything you want to say to other founders in the mental health space?

If you look at where we are in the mental health world, nobody is happy – patients and families, providers, payers. Nobody likes the current system. That, if you’re an entrepreneur, is wonderful. You add that to the fact that we’re spending more and more money every year, and still nobody likes it. It’s a great invitation for innovation.

I’m actually very hopeful that there’s an incentive for innovation. There’s an incentive to change what we do, because it isn’t working for anybody. It’s simply a matter of getting the right innovations developed in the right way. I’m actually very hopeful that with the advent of AI. We’ve just gone through this era of improving access.

Now, I think if we can get serious about improving quality and outcomes, I’m very hopeful that we’re heading for a better era. One where we’re going to see a much greater uptake and greater satisfaction with what we deliver in the mental health industry.