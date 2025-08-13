How Real Estate Decisions Define the Addiction Care Continuum

How an organization handles its addiction treatment real estate will dictate its direction — now and in the future.
Real estate makes up both the literal and proverbial foundation of an addiction treatment organization. With continued innovation in care models and increased use of telehealth, the age-old issue of real estate finds new relevance.
“A continuum of care has become much more important — the ability to move people between levels of care,” Lew Zeidner, CEO of New Brighton, Minnesota-based behavioral health provider EOSIS, said during a panel discussion at the Addiction Treatment Forum in July. “That gives you all sorts of challenges because if you built your building in a location that was okay for people to come to for residential care … and they live an hour away, that’s a problem if you want them to do IOP.”
Moving that patient to an intensive outpatient program at the same location opens up huge logistical challenges for the patient, effectively defeating the continuum of care approach for those needing a step-down of care rather than a full discharge.
Such strategic considerations might not be considered in the earlier days of an organization. For EOSIS, the company started out totally focused on residential treatment and established now-existing real estate with that mindset. Executives ought to try to imagine what they want their organization to look like in the future.
“Looking at locations that fit certain aspects of care may not fit tomorrow’s care,” Zeidner said.
Dwight Musselman, chief development officer for Behavioral Health Group, noted that, as his organization has expanded service types, there has been a significant impact on the company’s real estate needs. In turn, the real estate of the company impacted the types of services that could be rolled out in a facility.
“Zoning is a big issue that we all face,” Musselman said during the panel. “Making sure that we can find the right locations in a town or community is always a struggle.”
The age-old adage of “location, location, location” can certainly challenge plans to offer several types of care in one location.
That challenge can be helped by telehealth. Perhaps ironically, the technology that provides care without the need of a facility can maximize the reach and influence of that facility’s clinicians in the surrounding community. This frees up space in a facility that was once dedicated to less intensive or more administratively focused work, allowing for the most intensive and human-focused services to fill the space.
This is especially true for rural communities and those that are dogged by care access and transportation challenges.
Behavioral Health Group allows “a space within our four walls that the patient can go into and interact remotely with a counselor in one of our other locations, or vice versa, if the patient is participating in counseling and not coming into our office that day,” Musselman said.
Still, the proliferation of telehealth has in turn influenced what the real estate of addiction treatment providers looks like.
“From an architectural standpoint, you’d think, ‘Oh, it’s going to lessen the footprint,’” David Brown, managing partner in the Nashville office of the architectural firm Stengel Hill, said during the panel. “I think it spreads the care out so the care that’s in-house, the program they need, is perhaps more acute.”
Telehealth has also forced addiction treatment real estate to consider creating spaces for telehealth to be provided as well as additional infrastructure to maintain the required technology.
Commitments and the future
One of the most defining aspects of the American addiction treatment industry is constant adaptation to disruptions. This requires executives in the space to “[look] at ways to shorten your commitments so that you can make reasonable changes in your footprint as the care models change,” Zeidner said.
He added that strategic planning in addiction treatment can be difficult and can complicate real estate planning.
“Most of us can’t think past much beyond 10 months,” Zeidner added. “So when we’re asked to do a lease or a long-term commitment, we are inherently saying we have a strategy that fits with that, and what we know is that this field is moving very quickly.”
Such challenges in visualizing a long-term future for an organization extend to operators that seek to lease their facilities as well as those that own the property. Musselman warned audience members about not taking triple net leases too lightly and to be just as careful about lease terms as they are with rent and annual rent escalators.
He also noted that Behavioral Health Group once owned a handful of facilities but has since sold them and decided not to own real estate, citing the gap between return on investment for real estate versus operations. This lease-not-buy approach led to Behavioral Health Group working with a real estate investment trust (REIT) for a handful of its properties.
“The benefit for that is you can kind of control your landlord,” Musselman said. “You build a relationship with a REIT, you’ve got a master lease with them, you’ve got a good working relationship with them, now you can duplicate that across the country.”