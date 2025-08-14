Rosecrance Behavioral Health to Add Eating Disorder Care, Sports Therapy via Latest Acquisition

Nonprofit therapy and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider Rosecrance Behavioral Health has acquired Ascend CHC.

With this move, the Chicago-based company will add eating disorder care and specialty sports and performance counseling to its service lines. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquired entity will now operate under the name “Rosecrance Ascend.” While the acquisition is only adding around a dozen staff members to Rosecrance Behavioral’s team of 1,500, it will grow the company’s clientele by several hundred, executives confirmed to Behavioral Health Business.

Rosecrance Behavioral Health CEO Dave Gomel says the company has expanded by 63% over the last six years. It is now eyeing other opportunities to continue on that trajectory. Adding these two new service lines is only the beginning, Gomel suggested.

Rosecrance Behavioral Health is a mainstay nonprofit in the Chicago region that has been in practice since 1916, with operations across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The company currently has six sectors of business: residential treatment, therapy, outpatient care, sober living homes, educational programming and a charity arm.

What started as a few inquiries from patients and industry partners about why Rosecrance didn’t offer eating disorder treatment grew into clear demand for adding the service line. And as the company did more research prior to the acquisition of Ascend CHC, it was clear that there were potential synergies.

Because many patients with SUDs also have co-occurring disordered eating, adding Ascend’s specialized eating disorder providers and tactics to Rosecrance’s repertoire of therapy offerings was intuitive.

“There are so many similarities between mental health, substance use and eating disorders,” Carelene Cardosi, president and chief operating officer of Rosecrance Behavioral Health, told BHB. “It was really about building out that continuum of care where if you come into any of our locations, we have the ability to treat you.”

Eating disorder care has notoriously been a hard service line for providers to maintain. It often comes with reimbursement challenges, and it is also a highly competitive market. In 2024, many providers of this care type shuttered or scaled back their eating disorder service lines.

But ultimately, Rosecrance wanted to do what was best for its patients, Gomel explained.

“We say our motto is ‘we say yes,’ and so we figure out how to fit that need … ,” Gomel said. “I know there are all sorts of opportunities and competition in the eating disorder space; none of that matters to me. We have people in our communities that need help.”

On top of that, Rosecrance has been in a strong financial position to make strategic decisions for its growth, as in the case of this acquisition. Moving forward, Rosecrance may even be open to joining forces with another provider, too.

“We run a good margin, and we have very low debt, and so we’re a great target to be acquired or partner,” Gomel said. “We want to stay completely independent of any financial objectives, other than to continue to reinvest in our programs and our employees.”

The acquisition is also an opportunity for Rosecrance to upskill clinicians and train them in Ascend’s specialty therapy modalities. Integrating Ascend’s staff alongside Rosecrance’s larger clinical team will be the company’s immediate priority post-acquisition.

“Being able to just have very well-rounded and clinically sound clinicians throughout our entire continuum, that is our goal,” Cardosi said. “Being a nonprofit and serving many of those that have state insurance or Medicaid, it’s about being able to bring some of that eating disorder expertise to those clients. We know that wait lists are incredibly long for them or they don’t get the treatment at all, and so being able to have Ascend’s CEO, Dr. Jenny Conviser, be part of our learning department and help us train other staff in that modality is going to do nothing but help more people.”

As for the new sports and performance therapy line that will also be part of Rosecrance’s new offerings, this line of therapy will allow the organization to deepen its already existing partnerships with universities around research, Gomel explained. It will also create a new entry point for care and add an entirely new sector of clientele: athletes.

The addition of eating disorder care and sports and performance therapy will also position Rosecrance to enter into new value-based arrangements, Gomel expects. The organization is currently looking at mimicking Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) models to achieve this.

“The demand seems to be never-ending, so we’re not motivated to keep someone longer than needed,” Gomel said. “We want to give them as much care as we can. We know longevity is important, but declining intensities and level of care is where our focus is. So if we can figure out different models, … it’s really going to be profound for the team, and we can take some risks doing it too.”

Rosecrance has more plans in the pipeline to fuel its organic growth, but did not specify when other partnerships or acquisitions may come to fruition. In the meantime, the organization will continue to focus on further expanding its operational footprint throughout Wisconsin.

One new location is expected to open in the next month.