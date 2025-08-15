Praesum Healthcare Files for Chapter 11 Amid Tiff with Lender over $23M Loan

Praesum Healthcare has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections with a federal court in Florida.

Court documents detail allegations that the Lake Worth, Florida-based addiction treatment provider has violated the cash flow, profitability ratio and free cash covenants of a $23 million loan issued in May 2023 by City National Bank of Florida. The bank also claims that Praesum violated financial reporting requirements tied to the loan.

City National Bank of Florida is Praesum Healthcare’s largest creditor, holding a $20.6 million claim, according to Praesum Healthcare’s application for bankruptcy protections filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The bankruptcy is at least partially the result of a Florida state court lawsuit filed by City National Bank that seeks collection of the loan, receivership of Praesum Healthcare and control of Praesum’s bank accounts.

Through an attorney, Praesum Healthcare told the South Florida Business Journal that the company has never missed a payment on the loan.

Representatives of Praesum Healthcare and City National Bank of Florida have not responded to requests for comment. This story may be updated.

Praesum Healthcare once hoped to demonstrate that it was an ideal private equity platform investment for an M&A roll-up play. In August 2023, Drew McCartney, the company’s now former CEO, told Behavioral Health that it intended to engage a private equity sponsor the following year after announcing its first acquisition. Later that year, it announced a second acquisition.

McCartney held up the deal work in 2023 as evidence “that the company is adept at engaging, diligencing, transacting and integrating an M&A target can only accentuate the attractiveness of a full continuum of care, MSO-centric, super-regional platform.”

Prior to the hoped-for PE-backed M&A play, the company had grown to 33 facilities across six states. Court documents show the company presently operates 27 locations in six states.

Praesum Healthcare indicated in the bankruptcy application that it has between 200 and 999 creditors, assets that total between $50 million and $100 million, and liabilities that total between $10 and $50 million.

Budget documents show that Praesum Healthcare estimates that its total cash available will diminish from $7.5 million at the time of filing to about $3.4 million by the midpoint of September.

It also states it estimates that accounts receivable will total about $59.4 million by September and about $54.4 for August.

Local facilities operated under the following brands: AffinityOne, Evolve Recovery Center, Sunrise Detox and The Counseling Center.

Praesum Healthcare is owned by Timothy Doran and Morgan Poncy, and managed by Doran, according to the bankruptcy documents.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings typically result in some kind of reorganization of a business’ obligations and can include changes in ownership to satisfy the demands of debtors.