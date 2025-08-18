Gateway Foundation Taps New Chief Strategy Officer; Guidelight Names Next COO

Gateway Foundation names new chief strategy officer

Chicago-based nonprofit Gateway Foundation has tapped Maria Bruni as its new chief strategy officer.

Before joining Gateway, Bruni spent five years at Family Guidance Centers, first as a senior vice president, and then serving as chief programs officer. Her resume also includes several positions at the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Gateway provides mental health and substance use disorder services to patients across Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Wyoming. The provider serves more than 30,000 people annually.

It provides outpatient, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) and partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) for substance use disorders and co-occurring conditions.

SAMHSA vet moves to Manatt

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration vet Dr. Yngvild Olsen has joined Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

Prior to joining the firm, Olsen served as the director of The Center for Substance Abuse Treatment at SAMHSA. Olsen will join the professional services organization’s health care group, where she will provide guidance to clients on integrating SUD services into primary care, as well as navigating Medicaid waivers and state block grants.

“Manatt has long partnered with states, health systems and community-based providers in navigating challenging health care issues and policy landscapes, and Yngvild’s arrival meaningfully strengthens our ability to continue doing so,” Manatt Health Leader Bill Bernstein said in a statement. “Yngvild’s work has had a profound impact on addiction medicine, and we are excited for the contributions she will offer as part of our team, helping clients implement innovative and strategic solutions in response to health crises across the country.”

Olsen has also held roles at REACH Health Services, Johns Hopkins and the Baltimore Substance Abuse System.

Talkiatry names new chief psychiatrists

Virtual mental health company Talkiatry has named two new chief psychiatrists. The company said the chief psychiatry model was developed to help strengthen the workforce and build collaboration.

The New York-based provider tapped Dr. Nicholas Tamoria to lead its West Coast clinicians and Dr. Kira Posteraro to lead its Great Lakes region.

Tamoria most recently served as the medical director at Cambia Health Solutions and as a regional medical director at Optum. He has also served as an active-duty Navy psychiatrist.

Posteraro previously served as the chief of psychiatry for the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

“Our Chief Psychiatrists are essential to our clinical culture, empowering and supporting our team so they can provide high-quality treatment to our patients,” Dr. Georgia Gaveras, Talkiatry’s fo-founder and chief medical officer, said in a statement. “As exceptional psychiatrists and leaders, Dr. Tamoria and Dr. Posteraro bring rich backgrounds and heart to their work. I am thrilled to welcome them into these crucial roles at Talkiatry.”

Talkiatry offers virtual psychiatry and therapy. It has 600 full-time licensed psychiatrists and 200 therapists on its team. Last year, the company landed $130 million in funding, bringing its total raise to $245 million.

InStride names new C-suite executives

Pediatric behavioral health company InStride has named a new chief commercial officer and chief financial officer.

The Boston-based provider named Don LeBlanc its new chief commercial officer and Joe Pietrzak its chief financial officer.

LeBlanc previously served as president of the Printful Platform. His experience also includes CEO of StackCommerce, chief commercial officer at SimpliSafe and chief marketing officer at Vistaprint and Staples.

Pietrzak comes from Oncology Care Partners, where she served as chief financial officer. She has also led corporate development at Canter Treatment Centers of America.

InStride Health offers virtual care for youth and young people. It provides patients with a multidisciplinary team of clinicians.

Guidelight taps Groups Recover Together vet for COO role

Boston-based Guidelight has named Emily Alexanderson its new chief operating officer.

Alexanderson comes from virtual SUD provider Groups Recover Together, where she served as chief operating officer.

“Emily brings a rare combination of operational precision and deep alignment with our mission to expand access to our compassionate, evidence-based mental healthcare,” Steve Bewley, CEO of Guidelight, said in a statement. “As we continue to grow, her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we scale thoughtfully—without compromising on quality or our commitment to meeting people where they are.”

Guidelight offers IOP and PHP programs and currently has ten clinics across Massachusetts, Colorado and North Carolina.

Guidelight has seen some C-suite shakeups over the last few months. Recently, the provider tapped Stephen Bewley to serve as its new CEO.