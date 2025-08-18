PE Plays It Safe in Psychedelic Investments While Venture Goes Bold

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Momentum in the psychedelic-assisted therapy space has plateaued since the FDA rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ application for MDMA’s use in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) a year ago. While that hasn’t slowed research or provider interest in the space, the regulatory complexities have left many investors with cold feet.

It’s a market sector that’s filled with risks and uncertainties, narrowing the Rolodex of investors who are willing to bet on the evolution of this space.

“The high-risk dynamics with mental health psychedelic providers, both on the regulatory front and growth side, make this sector a better fit for venture capital investment currently,” Aaron DeGagne, senior health care analyst at PitchBook, told Behavioral Health Business. “[Private equity] is generally more interested in stable business models, and the current lack of reimbursement is limiting market potential over the typical PE hold time.”

Advertisement

Therapeutic use of other psychedelics like psilocybin for depression and substance use disorders, LSD for generalized anxiety disorder and new use cases for already-approved ketamine are gaining attention.

Although external-facing momentum in the space appears slow, Cleveland Clinic experts predict psilocybin could be approved in under two years for psychiatric use. Lykos Therapeutics is still working on MDMA research and recently raised a $50 million Series B round from investors. And several companies have received breakthrough therapy designations from the FDA to study the psychiatric benefits of LSD.

On top of that, earlier this year, London-based pharmaceutical company Compass Pathways announced that it successfully achieved the goals of its Phase 3 psilocybin and treatment-resistant depression trial. This was two years after raising $285 million in private funding for its mental health-focused psychedelics research.

Advertisement

J.P. Morgan even disclosed its investment interest in companies developing psychedelics for mental health as recently as 2024. The company declined BHB’s interview request for this story.

But on the whole, attracting investor attention, and specifically private equity interest, continues to be a challenging path for providers – even for those who already offer FDA-approved ketamine treatments.

“These providers have relatively small patient populations and footprints, making them unlikely candidates for typical PE exit pathways like an IPO, roll-up or a sponsor-to-sponsor exit,” DeGagne said. “I’d expect PE to get more involved as the sector matures, though it may take a few years or longer for PE dealmaking to ramp up in the space, and this will likely require more clarity from regulators in the longer term.”

Finding success with ketamine

The downfall of ketamine providers like Field Trip Health & Wellness and Greenbrook TMS has also left a sore spot for investors, and may have “contributed to PE getting skittish,” Dylan Beynon, founder and CEO of Mindbloom, said.

“Many more psychedelic companies need to achieve attractive free cash flow economics like Mindbloom has,” Beynon told BHB. “It’s unclear if there have been any other winners in the space, but there will be in the long term because psychedelic medicine is the future of mental health.”

Mindbloom offers virtual, at-home ketamine therapy guided by clinicians and psychiatrists.

While many ketamine clinics have fumbled or closed throughout the last several years, Mindbloom has repeatedly found growth and success in its lane. The venture-backed provider has raised $44.9 million to date, according to PitchBook.

Beynon told BHB that private equity investors have approached Mindbloom for conversations, but the founder has not wanted to go that route yet.

Mindbloom’s investors focused on what most capital partners in the ketamine therapy space care about: legality, safety and reimbursement pathways.

“The only open variable was reimbursement, and insurers move at a glacial pace, so we launched as a cash-pay service while helping clients reduce costs through out-of-network benefits and HSA/FSA dollars,” Beynon told BHB.

Its virtual-first platform also came through as a cost-savings component for investors compared to brick-and-mortar clinics, he said.

Stigma also plays a role. For decades, psychedelics have been much more associated with the drug culture of the 1960s and 70s, rather than mental health treatment. Even though ketamine has been FDA-approved for medical use since the 1970s, patients are also slow to adopt it for mental health purposes. Between 2021 and 2022, ketamine use only increased among those without depression for recreational purposes. Even among patients who have used ketamine as a mental health treatment, 55% who tried at-home ketamine therapies like Mindbloom, reportedly took more than the recommended dose.

Still, as the lone dissociative drug approved for medical treatment at this time, ketamine has proven its worth in large-scale studies as “largely safe, well-tolerated, and associated with improvement in patients with depression.”

What to watch for

Eventual approval of other psychedelic drugs like MDMA or psilocybin is likely to disrupt some of the associated stigma and create new opportunities for providers and patients, but will also bring new complexities.

“I think we need to see more states decriminalizing the use of psychedelics in mental health therapy and allowing their therapeutic uses to be more widely tested to see more private equity participation,” Jonna Eimer, a corporate health law expert and shareholder at Roetzel & Andress law firm, told BHB. “With more favorable clinical studies, there will likely come more clinical and academic acceptance, as well as greater social acceptance of these therapies. These favorable advancements would likely trigger more outside private equity interest.”

Oregon and Colorado are currently the only two states that have decriminalized some psychedelic drugs. But experts in the space agree that even if or when other states move to do the same, variables in these laws could make things even more complicated for providers, lacking guidance at a federal level.

“The idea of relying on continuing political will at the state level is a little bit scarier than relying on something that’s federally stable,” Victoria Cvitanovic, psychedelic law expert and counsel at Rudick Law Group, told BHB. “Because of that, I think we will see some continued investment hesitancy as long as this field is primarily concentrated in the states and in state political work.”

Another consideration is the guardrails the FDA puts in place if new psychedelic drug approvals do come to fruition.

“Take Mindbloom, for example, by being virtual, it could unlock this incredible growth,” Josh Hardman, founder of Psychedelic Alpha, an independent analysis and consultancy firm in the space, said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen at all with actual psychedelics when they’re approved, because the FDA is going to have these risk evaluation and mitigation strategies in place that will prevent online delivery and doing it remotely. It’s going to be in person, at least for the first five years, I would think.”

Fully understanding the labor or resource intensity required for brick-and-mortar providers of psychedelic-assisted therapies of the future will be key to establishing private equity valuation models for the category as a whole, Hardman told BHB.

He recommends providers and investors “stay tuned and follow closely.”

Still, regulatory clearance isn’t the only hurdle that the psychedelics industry may face. Pear Therapeutics, once hailed as a pioneer in the industry, landed an FDA de novo for its first product in 2017. But reimbursement challenges eventually led to its bankruptcy. If the psychedelics industry is going to garner long-term success, investors need regulatory backing and payer acceptance.

“I think with political tailwinds in the U.S. that we could see something like MDMA or psilocybin approved within the next year or two,” Hardman said. “For providers, now’s the time to be really thinking carefully around physical space, getting ready to meet the compliance hurdles and begin reading up on how to potentially bill and code for these treatments to get reimbursement pathways ready.”

Even without FDA compliance guidance set in place, there are a few things providers who may be interested in eventually getting into the psychedelics space and ultimately seeking investment can do in the meantime.

“First is not overstepping their state law requirements. If you exist at the pleasure of a state law program, this is not the time to push it,” Cvitanovic told BHB. “You want to be an example of the success of that program, do your compliance planning in advance… Even if you have broad, widespread availability to access licenses to administer or grow psilocybin in your state, treat your business as if it’s a competitive license. We usually see legislatures add regulations, not take regulations away. So if you want to ensure the stability of your business and ensure the stability of your investors’ investment, you need to start from the beginning as if this were a hard license to get, because it’s going to be a hard license to keep.”

Staying atop employment law and data privacy best practices are also key domains to be mindful of as a provider or potential provider in the space, Cvitanovic said. They are the two areas where she has seen the most mistakes arise for psychedelic providers.