ABA Software Company CentralReach Buys SpectrumAI, AI Measures

CentralReach, a dominant provider of autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) care software, has acquired AI-focused companies SpectrumAI and AI Measures. The move will expand on the company’s existing AI capabilities with the addition of tools for clinical assessments, video data capture and predictive analytics.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

SpectrumAI, a predictive analytics and video capture platform for Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) and AI Measures, a multi-modal assessment tool for care plan analysis, will be integrated into CentralReach’s Care360 electronic medical record (EMR) platform for applied behavior analysis (ABA), multidisciplinary and special education services. The CEOs of both companies will join CentralReach’s leadership team. Staff from the two companies will also be integrated throughout the company.

The transactions mark CentralReach’s first acquisition moves since the company itself was purchased for a whopping $1.65 billion in March by Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP). CentralReach’s last acquisitions were made in 2024 when it bought Science Technology Inc. in September and SILAS in March of that same year.

“By bringing together AI Measures’ scientific rigor with SpectrumAI’s established payor-approved outcomes-based contracting model, intelligent analytics, and video capture technology and then integrating them into our market-leading EMR, we’re creating a platform where providers will now have a true choice on which service model they want to use and the ability to tech-enable that choice all within CentralReach,” Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach stated in a press release.

While integration of each platform’s capabilities into Care360 is underway, each solution will be available as a standalone product in the interim.

The acquisitions also build on CentralReach’s AI strategy, which it launched 18 months ago, according to Sullens.

CentralReach’s platform has primarily supported fee-for-service providers in the autism and IDD space. Still, the new AI capabilities that SpectrumAI and AI Measures bring will also be utilized to expand its outcomes-based care service delivery model.

The model “prioritizes measurable clinical progress and quality-of-life improvements over the volume of services delivered,” according to the press release. The analytics and assessment tool enhancements that the platform will integrate into its capabilities as a result of the acquisitions will only further the measurable insights across its platform.

According to Roper Technologies, CentralReach has around 200,000 daily users. As of its most recent Q2 earnings call since Roper Technologies acquired the company, Jason Conley, Roper’s chief financial officer, noted that CentralReach had contributed to its increased revenue and that the overall integration went smoothly.

“CentralReach is awesome in the early days, has exceptional momentum, record expansion activity and a 70% enterprise new client win rate all in the quarter,” Conley said during the July 21 earnings call.

CentralReach is no stranger to AI. In 2023, the company launched its own generative AI solution dubbed “cari,” which was embedded throughout its software solutions to streamline recommendations, automate session notes, optimize staffing and scheduling and more.

Last fall, CentralReach partnered with AI company Collectly to infuse AI into its ABA billing, patient billing and engagement functionalities.

Since it launched its autism and IDD care software category in 2022 and underwent a corporate rebrand and named a new chief revenue officer all during the same year, CentralReach entered into a rapid period of growth, which positioned it to achieve over a $1 billion valuation before it was acquired.

In Behavioral Health Business’ mid-year analysis of autism companies to watch, Chris Larson, senior reporter for BHB, called the billion-dollar deal “a tangential validation of the autism therapy market.”

CentralReach has repeatedly been named as one of the fastest-growing companies in its sector since its founding in 2010. It remains unclear if the company has more acquisition plans up its sleeve for 2025.