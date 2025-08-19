Digital Youth Mental Health Startup Cartwheel Care Secures $35M

Youth-focused telehealth startup Cartwheel Care has disclosed raising $35 million of a $44 million funding round.

In 2023, Cartwheel Care raised a $20 million Series A round. The venture capital firm Menlo Ventures led the round. Other investors in the 2023 round included Reach Capital, General Catalyst, BoxGroup and Able Partners.

General Catalyst, Menlo Ventures and Reach Capital remain involved with the company. Public filings show that executives with these firms are also board directors for Cartwheel Care. The company was founded in 2022 by CEO Joe English, Dr. Juliana Chen (chief medical officer) and Daniel Tartakovsky (chief operations officer).

Advertisement

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company works with schools and families to provide therapy and psychiatry services to student-age children through a virtual model.

Behavioral Health Business has reached out to Cartwheel Care and some of its investors for comment. This story may be updated.

In a previous interview, English told Behavioral Health Business that Cartwheel Care prided itself on not having waitlists, enabling first appointments within a 10-day timeframe.

Advertisement

Cartwheel Care provides every partner school district with a clinically licensed program manager who assists administrators with case management, family outreach, staff development, and day-to-day inquiries. In addition, the company employs care coordinators to handle logistics such as scheduling, navigating insurance, and connecting families to outside services. It is in-network with commercial and state Medicaid plans, according to our previous reporting.

The filings show that the fundraising is a sale of equity only that saw its first sale on Aug. 1. It also included 11 investors and was not part of a business combination.

Mental health services continue to be a major priority for venture capital investors. In many cases this includes services providers that specialize in behavioral health-related services for youth directly or offer services through school partnerships.

In June, New York City-based youth mental health provider Handspring raised a $12 million Series A round led by Cobalt Ventures.

Boston-based Bluebird Kids Health raised a $31.5 million funding round to offer children covered by Medicaid integrated physical and mental health services both in person and virtually.

Menlo Ventures has made other investments in behavioral health in recent memory. It backed the AI-powered autism care tracking services provider Frontera Health and clinical documentation provider Eleos Health earlier in the year.