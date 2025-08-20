5 Mental Health Companies to Watch in the Second Half of 2025

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

From M&A pursuits to payer strategy pivots to serving new patient populations, several behavioral health companies are on Behavioral Health Business’ radar as ones to watch for the second half of the year.

2025 is off to a strong start with 61 mergers and acquisitions in the first half of the year, according to a new report released by M&A advisory firm Mertz Taggart. And some growth-minded companies have picked up several new assets this year.

But M&A isn’t the only major trend in 2025; we’ve also seen more providers evaluating their payer strategy and moving from cash-pay to in-network. This move has already paid off for some behavioral health providers and others are now following suit.

Read on for Behavioral Health Business’ five companies to watch for the second half of 2025.

Great expectations

Beacon Behavioral Partners has been in the mental health arena for decades, but it has recently laid out an ambitious expansion plan.

The company is looking to expand its footprint through both organic and inorganic growth. Over the last two years, it has been busy in M&A. Since the start of 2024, it has acquired 14 new provider practices.

The Latticework Capital Management-backed provider group’s strategy involves partnering with and acquiring private practice groups. The organization’s model is to keep the same leadership, especially when it comes to clinical leadership. Beacon, in turn, takes over the operational side of the business.

Clinician founders selling to Beacon are compensated with a mix of cash and equity.

“We handle all those things that doctors didn’t go to school to handle, nor do they care to handle – all the billing, the admin, the credentialing, the payers, the payroll, recruiting, credentialing,” Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Partners, told BHB in April. “If we do a good job of doing that and let the doctors just focus on what they truly are passionate about, magic happens.”

The provider currently has 30 partners across 45 locations, but its leadership team has said it’s looking to continue to acquire practices. Wendell noted that a larger organization could help standardize behavioral health care, internally and on a larger scale.

Another interesting aspect of Beacon’s approach is its diversified service line. It offers everything from traditional medication management and therapy, to more cutting-edge services such as TMS therapy and ketamine. Its arsenal also includes intermediate levels of care such as partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) and intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), as well as more acute care, including residential services.

We’ll be closely watching Beacon to see how its growth strategy plays out over the next few years. This mid-size provider has ambitious plans, and if it continues to expand at this rate, it could become one of the major players in this space.

Beacon isn’t the only company we’re watching with this approach. In 2023, Thurston Group-backed ARC Health made BHB’s companies to watch list, with its similar approach of aggressive M&A and offering sellers clinical autonomy and equity.

The comeback kid?

Once an investor darling, digital behavioral health company Cerebral saw a fall from grace in the public eye after damning reports of its prescription practices, a Department of Justice investigation, reports of predatory cancellation practices and illegally disclosing patient information.

For a long time, it seemed like the only news to hit this mental health unicorn was negative. And while the company made some major changes, for example, discontinuing controlled substance prescribing, including Adderall, there were still many questions from the industry about what was next for the well-funded company.

But the organization could be turning a corner. Earlier this month, Cerebral announced its acquisition of therapy and medication management provider Resilience Labs.

The deal brought to the table Resilience Lab’s clinician development platform and intensive training methodology for new therapists. Cerebral has positioned this deal as a way to boost its clinical quality—a focus for the company that has historically faced criticism in this area.

“The first thing we’re going to do for the Cerebral providers and therapists is open up and offer them the training with the methodology and the ability to participate in this environment where they can further develop themselves,” Marc Goldberg, co-founder of Resilience Lab and now president of Cerebral, told BHB. “That’s really going to be our focus: together, building the best environment for the clinician. We believe that the best-trained clinician delivers the best care.”

The deal also brought with it Resilience Lab’s staff and services. Interestingly, Resilience Lab’s clinicians successfully unionized in early 2023. It is unclear if or how the acquisition will impact those staffers.

Bottom line: Cerebral raised a phenomenal amount of funding. It has also had a less-than-pristine track record in prescribing practices and operations. The company needed a new path forward. This deal could be a part of the puzzle. Still, there are many questions about the company’s future. We will be closely watching to see how Cerebral continues to reinvent itself.

An eye on payer deals

Teladoc’s (NYSE: TDOC) direct-to-consumer behavioral health product BetterHelp was once a cash cow for the company. In 2022, the BetterHelp business segment saw over $1 billion in revenue.

However, since 2023, the segment has seen limited growth and disappointing profitability numbers. The company has attributed the disappointing results to rising customer acquisition rates and turbulence in the consumer marketplace. For example, the company revealed that 80% of users who sign up or start the registration process for BetterHelp never become active users. A statistic that Teladoc CEO Chuck Divita attributes to the cash-pay nature of the business.

In an attempt to revive the business line, BetterHelp changed its cash-pay-only model, instead moving to accept insurance.

In April, BetterHelp acquired digital mental health startup UpLife for $45 million. The deal is expected to help BetterHelp expand its mental health services and offer care on an in-network basis.

Going in-network could give the business a substantial boost, according to company leadership.

“If it’s in a network, we think we’re going to have a material impact in terms of our conversion rate,” Divita said at the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference. “If you take just a one percentage point net increase in conversion off of the 80% that go away, it’s like $40 million in revenue. So it’s a massive opportunity for us and that’s why we’ve been pushing hard to get into that insurance space.”

BetterHelp isn’t the first direct-to-consumer company that has moved to an in-network model. Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK) also shifted its focus to an in-network model of care. It is now seeing success from this model. Talkspace’s insurance-covered therapy sessions saw a 29% increase in Q2, with revenue from that business increasing by 35% to $40.5 million.

The in-network model is working for Talkspace. Now we’ll be watching to see if this change in direction could help shape the future of BetterHelp. If so, then we’ll likely start to see more cash-pay providers course-correct and move in-network. This could be a positive for payers who are often looking to expand their provider network.

Navigating troubled waters

Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) is the largest behavioral health provider in the country; its services span from opioid treatment programs to inpatient hospitalizations.

However, over the last year, the provider has been in the spotlight for its legal challenges and clinical practices.

Last September, The New York Times published a report that highlighted several alleged instances of inappropriate behavior at Acadia facilities, including holding patients for longer than was medically necessary. A spokesperson for Acadia said the NYT allegations were inaccurate. This came shortly after the Senate Finance Committee named Acadia in a report about the management of residential treatment centers.

Last fall, the provider paid $19.85 million to the U.S. and several state governments to settle allegations that it knowingly billed for medically unnecessary behavioral health services and endangered patients.

The provider has also faced lawsuits alleging sexual abuse at its Timberline Knolls facility, which has since been shuttered.

The legal woes have impacted the company’s financials. In its Q2 earnings call, the operator revealed that costs related to government investigations totaled $84.5 million in the first six months of the year. That number does not include any spending tied to settlement –- instead just the legal fees related to the investigation and internal review that the company conducted itself.

The stock price has also seen a dramatic fall from roughly $75 per share last August to $21 per share at time of publication.

As the largest provider in the space, Acadia will likely weather the storm. Still, the changes could have financial implications. But what we’ll be looking for next year is if there are any punitive actions from the government, such as mandatory reforms, reports and compliance measures that could impact operations and set a standard of care.

Untapped potential

At ten years old, Valera Health is one of the more mature digital behavioral health providers. And its model also differs from many other digital providers by having clinicians on staff. Specifically, it provides psychiatry and therapy services for adults, adolescents and children over 6.

While mild to moderate behavioral health conditions have typically been the focus for digital health providers, Valera is deepening its focus on serious mental illness (SMI). In July, Valera announced the acquisition of suicide prevention startup Vita Health. This move broadened Valera’s ability to care for patients with SMI on an outpatient basis.

At the time of the announcement, Valera said the move could help it deepen its value-based care contracting and other payment efforts that reward clinical quality.

“The value-based care opportunities — though slow to evolve — are coming,” Albright said. “They will come, we think, fastest for the most difficult to treat and the most expensive patient populations. So we went through this process because we were looking for complementary clinical competency.”

Individuals with SMI are an expensive population to care for, with overall medical spending for patients with SMI costing 24% higher than that of the general population. It’s also a historically underserved population and makes up roughly 1 in 20 U.S. adults.

Valera isn’t the only digital health company looking to move into this space. Sword Health, which got its start in the physical therapy market, recently launched a mental health offering. The provider is now looking at SMI care for the future.

We’re watching Valera to see if its bets in SMI pay off. We’ll be monitoring to see how the company’s focus on this patient population impacts its focus on value-based care contracting and what others in the space can learn.