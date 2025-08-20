CareSource Invests in Peer Support Provider Radley Health

CareSource, a Dayton, Ohio-based payer and nonprofit managed care organization, has invested an undisclosed amount in Radley Health, a peer support provider for patients with serious mental illnesses (SMIs). CareSource executives say the move will expand both the workforce and economic development in the state.

“This investment comes at a time when there is a growing understanding of the importance of peer support in recovery for individuals with serious mental illness,” Stephanie Stitt, director of behavioral health provider relations and initiatives at CareSource, told BHB. “It addresses immediate needs and strengthens support for this population.”

Peer support specialists are a growing segment of the behavioral health workforce. The number of these professionals has increased by 173% from 30,000 to 82,000 in 2024, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Advertisement

Through its investment in Radley Health, CareSource aims to “create over 250 new peer support jobs in Ohio in 2025,” Stitt said.

CareSource’s investment will enable Radley Health to expand these services throughout Ohio for patients with SMI. Funding will go toward “support packages,” which include Medicaid-reimbursed peer support services for both patients and families. Reimbursement of SMI peer support specialists through Medicaid is a first for the state of Ohio. The initiative was only introduced in 2024, making Radley one of the first companies to offer it in the state.

Anson Frericks, CEO and co-founder of Radley Health, says the company’s peer support model differs from others in two main ways. The company partners with health plans directly to provide a comprehensive treatment plan for patients and documents progress for health providers via an electronic health record integration. The company also has contracts with peer support specialists in every county across Ohio, making it distinctly community-driven.

Advertisement

“Our peer model is best described as Uber meets Match.com,” Frericks told BHB. “Radley peers are independent contractors located in every county across Ohio, like Uber drivers. Many peers work for Radley on a part-time basis, which expands the mental health workforce across the state. Radley then matches patients to these peers in their local communities. The peers deliver services either in person or online, depending on patient preference, and the services are always related to the prescribed provider care plan.”

While the number of adults with SMIs in the U.S. has remained relatively stable at 14.6 million throughout the last few years, 3 million fewer adults with any mental illness received mental health treatment in 2024 compared to the year prior. Peer support specialists can serve as low-barrier, less intimidating mental health workers than clinicians since they provide a unique connection for patients. Patients who engage with peer support specialists generally have lower hospital readmission rates, shorter duration stays at inpatient units and see lower health care costs, research shows.

Investments in SMI treatment are not as common as they are for other areas in behavioral health, in part due to the complexity required to treat these conditions.

“SMI care has been overlooked historically in health care,” Frericks said. “SMI care tends to be complex, labor-intensive and less predictable — making it more challenging from a return-on-investment standpoint. Deep societal stigma around SMI also reduces public demand and investor confidence — creating a vicious cycle of low visibility and funding…CareSource’s partnership with Radley ushers in a new era of patient-first care powered by peers utilizing the latest health care technology.”

Although CareSource is Radley Health’s founding managed care organization partner, the company has contracts with all Ohio Medicaid payers and can provide services to any Medicaid beneficiary.

CareSource executives noted they will invest in analytics tools to evaluate member outcomes and peer support effectiveness. Together, the companies have established short-term goals around the number of peer support specialists to recruit, the number of new patient connections made and satisfaction scores to track the success of CareSource’s investment in Radley Health over the next 12 months.

Long term, CareSource anticipates “measurable increases in recovery rates, reduced hospitalizations, and enhanced patient satisfaction, demonstrating the effectiveness of our investment in peer support,” Stitt said.

CareSource did not disclose if any additional investments or acquisitions are planned for the remainder of 2025.