Omnes, Northwinds Merge to Create $800M Network

Two entities dedicated to pushing behavioral health providers toward value-based care have merged, creating an entity whose league of provider organizations generates a combined $800 million.

Omnes IPA and Northwinds Integrated Health Network IPA announced on Tuesday their strategic integration. Both organizations are independent practice associations, entities that in New York organize and support behavioral health provider organizations when it comes to negotiating with payers, care quality and effectiveness, outcomes and care tracking, technology, data analytics and other analytic methodologies.

The deal closed on Aug. 1, according to a news release.

Omnes IPA, a corporation, and Northwinds Integrated Health Network IPA, a nonprofit organization, will integrate with the Northwinds as the parent organization. However, the Northwinds brand will be retired and the Omnes IPA brand extended.

Together, the newly merged Omnes IPA will include 36 behavioral health provider organizations across 34 New York Counties that span from the Canadian border to the Pennsylvania border.

Enrico Cullen, the now-former executive director of Northwinds and post-merger CEO of Omnes IPA, told Behavioral Health Business that the two entities had a relationship before the merger because of a shared geography.

“The relationship between Northwinds and Omnes is and has been focused on data, analytics and technology — thinking about a multi-variable analytics and methodology to look at whole-person care across the network,” Cullen said. “This level of sophistication is not available to all the providers who are within the network. So we can share that expertise and bring other organizations forward within that framework, both on the technological side and the methodology itself.

“That foundation will set the stage for us to then turn to our payer partners and say what it is we’re seeing on the ground and the value proposition we can provide.”

Cumulatively, the confederation of independent organizations provides care for about 80,000 people a year.

In 2017, New York established a program that helped behavioral health providers start behavioral health care collaboratives to better embrace value-based care with the Medicaid program. That has since evolved to behavioral health independent practice associations, beginning around 2022, that can get enhanced funding from the state.

Because of this state program, “entities that weren’t really in a position to take on risk could band together at scale,” Cullen said.

Preserving both the corporation and the nonprofit legal entities through an affiliation and shared management allows the organization added flexibility and agility when it comes to internal and external business considerations. The nonprofit parent organization allows Omnes IPA access to philanthropic and government funding and programs not accessible to corporations. The corporation will employ the entity’s staff and provide the services that its affiliate partners need.

“There’s a combination of things with those two legal entities that we think we can use to some advantage going forward,” Cullen said.

Cullen also said that the Omnes IPA will be a resource for behavioral health providers as they face the coming changes to the Medicaid program the One Big Beautiful Bill Act made.

“This partnership represents exactly the kind of strategic thinking our healthcare system needs,” Shawna Craigmile, OMNES IPA board chair and chief growth officer of affiliate organization Helio Health, said in the release. “By combining the technological capabilities of OMNES with Northwinds’ proven value-based care expertise, we’re creating a model that other regions and other providers can look to for guidance and hopefully inspiration.”