College Mental Health Provider Uwill Buys tbh, Bolstering Social Support Offerings

College-focused digital mental health provider Uwill has acquired tbh, a company that connects students to federal, state and local mental health services and wraparound support for basic needs.

“The reality of students struggling financially is seen across higher education at every type of institution and in every state. It’s everywhere,” a Uwill spokesperson told Behavioral Health Business. “We see fulfilling people’s basic needs as a necessary piece of that environment and complementary to the support we offer. The demand for solutions for students and for schools is clear, so simply put, it [the acquisition] made sense.”

With multiple consolidation efforts and partnerships over the last year, Uwill has emerged as a major player in college mental health.

Uwill executive told BHB it sees itself as a social impact venture.

“Philosophically, our objective is to help as many people as we can and we don’t let anything get in the way of meeting that objective,” a Uwill spokesperson said. “In a social impact venture, if you are able to increasingly help more and more people, you will achieve success, and that’s what we do.”

In 2024, Uwill also acquired Virtual Care Group and Christie Campus Health. The company also inked a partnership with telemental health provider Headspace.

Its acquisition of tbh will allow Uwill to expand its integrated student support “without increasing staff burden,” according to a press release.

tbh’s platform is AI-based and features a range of services, including rent relief, food or transportation insecurity support and mental health connections. Its functionalities will be integrated into Uwill’s platform, which currently serves as a student-to-therapist matching solution, direct crisis connection and medication management provider.

“tbh makes a good partner for us because they add a new dimension to the way we support student success,” a Uwill spokesperson said.

tbh’s capabilities will work in all market areas once integrated with Uwill’s platform, the company confirmed.

“It’s about reimagining what holistic support can look like to ensure that every student has not just the resources to get by, but the opportunity to thrive,” Asaf Zilberfarb, co-founder of tbh said in the release.

Uwill’s acquisition moves have positioned it as a competitive force in the shifting landscape of school and college mental health services as other companies shift or restructure.

Its direct competitor TimelyCare has continued its expansion in college mental health, largely through partnerships and investments. Other rivals like Mantra Health have been working on new service lines to differentiate itself in the space. Meanwhile, Lightfully Behavioral Health – which began offering college-focused support in 2024 – has now expanded services to teens, according to its website.

Rates of major depressive episodes, suicidality, serious mental illness and other mental health conditions decreased or remained the same for adults between 18-25, according to data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health compiled by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Still, there were 3 million fewer adults who received any mental health treatment in 2024 compared to 2023 and the demand for services is rising.

Uwill seems intent on prolonging its growth trajectory, noting in the press release that the tbh acquisition is part of “continued expansion” efforts.

“At the 12-month mark, tbh will be fully integrated with the Uwill platform,” a Uwill spokesperson said. The company will define ongoing success of the acquisition as: “Team members are flourishing in their roles and adding value to the team. Our current clients are adopting and seeing tremendous value from our basic needs solution and new clients come to Uwill knowing we are the leader within this important space.”

Uwill executives told BHB that at this time, the company does not have other acquisition or consolidation plans in its pipeline.