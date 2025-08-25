Nest Health Bets Big on Medicaid with $12.5M Raise for In-Home Care Expansion

Nest Health, a home-based provider of behavioral health, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and other care services for high-risk families, has raised $12.5 million as part of a Series A funding round.

The funds will primarily be used to expand its care model for Medicaid patients, despite the headwinds to this beneficiary population from the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office project that the number of uninsured Americans will increase by 11.8 million by 2034 due to the Medicaid cuts included in the bill’s passage.

Nest’s care model is distinctive in offering at-home primary care, behavioral health and social services for all ages. Outside of its at-home clinical services, Nest offers patients wraparound virtual telehealth support with 24/7 access to clinicians and care coordinators. Its primary clientele are families on Medicaid. Its decision to expand this model at a time when that care is threatened is a move not many providers in the space are making at this time.

“It is more important now than ever to keep children and their parents connected to care. Those most in need of preventive services rely on our support to prevent gaps in health and wellbeing,” Dr. Rebekah Gee, Nest Health’s CEO and founder, told Behavioral Health Business. “Ensuring continuous enrollment will be critical as families navigate more paperwork. The home is the best place to provide support since most eligibility documents arrive there and families can receive guidance directly.”

The capital infusion will also be put toward expanding clinical service lines, AI tools, forging additional payer partnerships and new geographic market expansion. This is Nest Health’s first funding round of 2025.

In March of 2024, the Gretna, Louisiana-based company raised $4 million in an extended seed round. Before that, Nest Health secured $15 million in 2023 from an initial seed investment raise. Its latest Series A funding brings the company’s total raised to date to more than $31.5 million.

Nest’s focus on AI is primarily centered around workflow efficiency, Kelsie Brandt, the company’s chief clinical officer, told BHB.

“We are building the first family-based care model with AI through smarter family targeting, automated personalized outreach, and unified family health snapshots,” Brandt said. “This includes risk stratification and prioritizing urgent follow-ups while keeping care human-centered.”

Nest Health has been on a growth trajectory over the last few months. In June, the company launched an at-home SUD treatment program – a rarity in the behavioral health field.

Nest also recently released positive results from its ongoing value-based contracting with the health plan AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. The company highlighted a reduction in emergency room visits both pre-and-post-patient engagement with Nest and a 2:1 return on investment for AmeriHealth Caritas.

Nest is building on that success and entering a new payer partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona’s Health Choice, expanding care access for Medicaid enrollees in Maricopa and Mohave counties. Part of the funding will help bring its recently launched SUD care line to patients in this new market region.

“We are focused on replicating our current value-based care arrangements to bring outcomes-driven, cost-effective care to families on additional plans,” Gee said.

Nest Health’s $12.5 million Series A round was led by investors 8VC and Blue Venture Fund, the same two that also led its initial seed round in 2023. New investors participating in the latest funding round were Amboy Street Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Health 2047 and Nicholas Jarboe.

For the remainder of 2025, Nest Health will focus on expanding its payer partnerships and advancing its geographic operating footprint. Gee told BHB the company is “in active discussions with plans in additional markets,” but did not disclose when these deals might come to fruition.