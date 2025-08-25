Promises Behavioral Health Plans to Close 3 Centers, Lay Off 122 Employees

Nashville, Tennessee-based Promises Behavioral Health is shuttering three of its facilities.
The company cites ever-increasing operational challenges as the impetus for this development.
The move by the addiction treatment and mental health services provider has resulted in the loss of 122 roles at two permanently closed locations, according to public documents. Those two facilities are The Right Step Hill Country in Wimberly, Texas, and Promises Five Palms in Ormond Beach, Florida. These facilities are slated to shut down in mid-October.
The third closed facility is Alana Recovery in Kennesaw, Georgia, a city near the Atlanta metro. Alana Recovery’s operations have been consolidated to a newly opened facility in Dacula, Georgia: Promises Atlanta. Promises Behavioral Health opened the facility in March 2025.
Alana Recovery was consolidated with Promise Atlanta on Aug. 1, 2025.
“While behavioral health needs continue to grow across the country, the operational challenges we face also continue to expand, making it essential that we proactively evaluate where, how and why we succeed in delivering our mission,” a spokesperson for Promises Behavioral Health told Behavioral Health Business.
The company is “continuously” assessing the viability of its locations for long-term success, the spokesperson said.
Promises Behavioral Health is working with patients and alumni on care transition plans, the spokesperson added.
Layoff notices submitted by the company and published by the Florida State Trade and Rapid Response Program state that Promises Five Palms is a permanent action and that 64 positions are impacted. The Texas state government published in its database of WARN notices that 58 roles were impacted at The Right Step Hill Country.
Promises Behavioral Health is presently led by CEO Scott Sasserson.
The development is an indication of the stretched-thin nature of addiction treatment providers that seek to provide residential and outpatient services within the same location, especially when seeking to provide care in less austere location-based facilities. Some of the Promises Behavioral Health facilities lean into a “ranch” aesthetic, while others advertise features that include theater rooms, gourmet kitchens and chefs.
The company spokesperson said that the opening of Promises Atlanta represented “an investment that supported a shift in priorities to be able to provide affordable and accessible care with the goal of being clinically and financially viable.”
Assured Healthcare Partners backs Promises Behavioral Health. New York City-based health care private equity firm recapitalized the organization in 2021. In the 18 months leading up to the recap, Promises had spent $10 million on facility development. The company’s leaders at the time said the investment would help its de novo and M&A strategy.
Promises Behavioral Health is an outgrowth of the now-defunct Elements Behavioral Healthcare. BlueMountain Capital — Assured Healthcare Partners handles previous health care investments by BlueMountain — acquired the company out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for $40 million, despite Elements having up to $500 million in debts.
This news comes on the heels of a bankruptcy proceeding filed by Praesum Healthcare after getting crossways with its debt financing partner over a $23 million loan.