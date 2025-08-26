Behavioral Health Dealmaking Dips to Pre-Pandemic Levels

After a strong start to the year, behavioral health deals began to slow in Q2.

Overall, there were 31 behavioral health deals in the second quarter of the year, down from 48 in Q1, according to a new report by M&A advisory firm Mertz Taggart. The 31 deals included 26 mergers and acquisitions and five growth equity transactions.

Authors of the report noted Q2 saw the fewest deals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, there may be discrepancies with deals publicly announced and ones actually closed.

“We are seeing a trend of fewer deal announcements,” Kevin Taggart, managing partner at Mertz Taggart, said in the report. “Private equity’s push into healthcare has been under public and regulatory scrutiny over the past 12 to 24 months. Many of these groups would prefer to keep these transactions under the radar to the extent they are able. It’s not an attempt to avoid regulators, but rather, they don’t see the benefit in announcing.”

Mental health transactions continued to dominate behavioral health dealmaking, with a total of 21 deals. While this subsector led the count, it’s still seeing a dip in transactions from Q1, which had 30 deals.

Deals in the mental health category were across both brick-and-mortar facilities and digital platforms. For example, Teladoc acquired the virtual mental health platform UpLift for $30 million, in an effort to help its therapy platform, BetterHelp, become in-network with more payers.

There have also been several growth deals in the digital space in Q2, including Sword Health, Kindbridge Behavioral Health and Noma Therapy.

Deals in the addiction treatment space have held steady from Q1 to Q2, with nine total deals in the space each quarter. Despite the potential for Medicaid cuts to impact the industry down the road, investors have continued to be active in the sector.

For example, Advantage Behavioral Health landed recapitalization from Clearview Capital Fund V in April.

“Some very notable, big-name buyers have been choosing to remain on the sidelines,” Taggart said in the report. “But we’re starting to see a couple come back, so that’s encouraging. We’ll see how that plays out over the next couple quarters.”

Meanwhile, deals in the autism category fell from 12 transactions in Q1 to 7 in Q2. The report notes that Q2 included five PE-backed deals, including Sevita’s acquisition of Shorehaven and Alongside ABA’s purchase of San Diego Applied Behavioral Analysis.