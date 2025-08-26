Improved Due Diligence Could Sustain Autism Therapy Deal Activity, Speed Industry Growth

This an exclusive BHB+ article

The autism therapy space shows clear signs of development, as the number of completed transactions matches last year’s, a significant improvement over the lulls of 2022 and 2023.

Autism industry insiders told Behavioral Health Business that such growth is likely sustainable going forward as the ecosystem of third-party firms that support buyers and sellers matures, improving the confidence of all parties involved with more mature due diligence processes.

The present moment is a stark contrast to the years just before and immediately after the onset of COVID: at the time, very few investment and M&A firms had substantial experience in autism therapy despite a massive surge in interest from investors.

“You’ve got some muscle memory out there,” Tommy Spiegel, vice president at investment bank Provident Healthcare Partners, told BHB. “Autism businesses are complicated businesses, and I think that goes underappreciated sometimes.”

This has led to more efficient and detail-oriented deal processes. Spiegel noted that during the pre-COVID era, around 2018, many companies were navigating learning curves while working on deals without fully understanding the specific dynamics of the marketplace.

There are still knowledge gaps for firms advising on dealmaking in the autism space.

Ronit Molko, CEO of Alongside ABA, told BHB that the due diligence process of autism therapy deals has progressed because of the firms that aid dealmaking — those that analyze payer data, quality of earnings, and legal and regulatory compliance — in the space have matured. Molko’s career in the autism therapy space has spanned clinical, founder, C-suite management and M&A roles.

“There are still a lot of holes and gaps in the diligence process,” Molko said. “Now that I’m on the acquisition side as a CEO, I just keep adding to my list of things that diligence experts are missing in the process or not thinking about. …

“In my opinion, they (diligence experts) are looking at segments of the process— segments of, say, the client journey and the employee journey within a system — and not looking at it as comprehensively as we need.”

Alongside ABA is backed by Fletch Equity and NewSpring Capital and offers autism therapy in homes, schools, and clinics.

Sometimes, these types of firms miss the regional subtleties that can turn a seemingly promising investment into a bad one, even if they have some experience in the autism therapy space. Molko pointed to human resource issues, including benefit and labor regulations, practice compliance, the full cycle of billing and collections and overall care quality. Specifically, she highlighted California, a massive state market with the planet’s fourth-largest economy, as a state that requires specific expertise.

A lack of subtlety and attention to detail can misrepresent the actual cost of operating a business — and, in turn, its profitability — that is compliant with state regulations and payer rules, she added.

Although there have been improvements, the work required during a due diligence process remains largely unchanged in its substance. However, Steve Garbon, managing director of behavioral health for the M&A firm The Braff Group, told BHB that with greater sophistication and a stronger wave of deals overall, the general vibe of diligence has changed, especially when potential roadblocks appear.

“I’m not suggesting that the investor will gloss over any issues and concerns, but the investors will try to find a quicker resolution versus a more deliberate approach,” Garbon said.

Dealmaking and due diligence in action

Dealmaking in the space has been fairly strong this year. Data from The Braff Group shows that the first quarter of the year was the strongest in terms of deals done since the fourth quarter of 2020, at 14. This follows a resurgence of deal activity in 2025, after the slow deal years of 2022 and 2023.

Other data show that 2025 is heading to be on pace to eclipse 2024 deal totals if figures from the first half of the year repeat in the next two quarters, according to a report from the M&A firm Mertz Taggart.

“While overall deal volume in the subcategory of intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD) and autism services dropped to seven transactions in Q2 from the 12 reported in the previous quarter, there was an increase in private equity-backed strategic deals,” the report states.

More and more external firms — the investor and consultant groups alike — have a much better idea of what normal looks like in autism therapy, John Hennegan, founding partner of Founding Partner of Shore Capital, told BHB. While not unique to autism therapy, the industry faces particular challenges when it comes to workforce trends, payer dynamics and clinical documentation.

“I think the ecosystem just has a much greater sense for what the norms are and what is to be expected, what is perfect, what is good, what is acceptable and what is a deal killer,” Hennegan said.

Hennegan noted that the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) served as a bellwether for the peak of investment interest before the pandemic and for the industry’s troubles in 2022 and 2023, when the organization filed for bankruptcy and its founder acquired it as part of that process.

“[Due diligence] was much more niche then, whereas today it’s become much more mainstream, and they understand exactly what private equity is looking for and how private equity transactions work,” Hennegan said. “Then we’ve seen, again, an upswing as some of the deals did work out, and other people have come to realize this diagnosis isn’t going away. There’s massive unmet demand. And there are business models that work really well. If you’re providing great clinical care, you can be immensely successful in this industry.”

It’s all about the data

The maturing dealmaking infrastructure in the industry has prompted provider organizations to similarly mature in their approach to the role of data in dealmaking. Conversations about data usually center on care quality, especially the collection and analysis of it in outcomes tracking and value-based care contracting.

Operators can struggle in deal processes if they have not invested in building a robust data infrastructure across their organization.

“Having well-organized, accurate financial data and documentation is one of the most important steps sellers can take to ensure a successful process,” Speigel said. “We dedicate significant effort at the outset to verify accuracy and strengthen the information, which helps ensure a smoother process for all parties.”

While the advisory firms that facilitate dealmaking can help sellers present themselves as well as possible, several said that there are severe limitations on what improvements can be made heading into the process.

Buyers must be savvy when it comes to data and other aspects of assessing a potential acquisition target, especially since there is so much interest and action in the addiction treatment space. This means that prospective buyers have to “move at the investment banker’s timeline,” Hennegan said.

“If you’re the only one there as a buyer, you set the timeline … If you’re one of three people or five people looking at that deal, and you try to ask for 25 more records and ask for another three months, [the investment bank] can say, ‘You can ask for it, but we’re going to kick you out of this process,'” he added.

Autism therapy organizations that forego investment in administrative and data systems do so at their own expense. Molko, led Alongside ABA her organization through an acquisition earlier this year. In May, Alongside acquired San Diego ABA. She also continues to assess companies where organizations and their investment banks market providers with profit margins of 50% to 60%. A well-run organization with the appropriate systems in place is closer to a 10% to 20% margin, she said.

“Either they have extreme rates — they’re out of network and they have very high rates — which some providers do, or they just don’t have any systems in place,” Molko said. “That sets the seller up for disappointment and failure because it’s just not realistic.”