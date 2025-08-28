ABA Centers of America Sues Publix

Fast-growing ABA Centers of America’s Florida entity is taking a beloved retail and grocery chain to state court to collect money it claims is owed.

ABA Centers of Florida filed suit against Publix Supermarkets, seeking full payment for underpaid or denied out-of-network claims for applied behavior analysis (ABA) services. The suit specifies these claims are related to ten children aged 4 to 17 years old who had health plan coverage through Publix’s benefits. The children are anonymous in the suit.

The complaint was filed in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida — Broward County, Florida — on Aug. 25.

A representative of Publix Supermarkets has not responded to a request for comment. Lakeland, Florida-based Publix runs 1,400 stores, most of which are in Georgia and Florida.

The complaint further alleges that ABA Centers of Florida had received approvals from Publix’s health plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and later Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, to provide services on an out-of-network basis.

The suit does not name the Blues plans as plaintiffs. Rather, the suit argues that “Publix retained ultimate authority to adjudicate and pay claims.”

ABA Centers of Florida said in a statement that it began treating Publix’s beneficiaries in 2022 and was able to collect on partial payments until October 2024.

“In the interest of caring for children with autism, ABA Centers of Florida continues to provide autism therapy to the children of Publix employees, which is still being authorized by Publix, despite non-payment over the last 10 months,” the company said in a statement. It also maintains that it has made multiple attempts to contact Publix representatives about the non-payment issue.

The suit requests the courts establish a jury trial for the matter, award full payment of the claims plus 12% per annum interest, attorney’s fees and recognize it as a third-party assignee for the out-of-network payments.

ABA Centers of America is among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., especially in the behavioral health subsector. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ABA Centers of America was the fastest-growing behavioral health company identified by the Inc. 5000 list and ranked 25th among all companies.

The company apparently sees value in going to court in its disputes with payers. Earlier in the year, it sued Point32Health in Massachusetts, seeking as much as $80 million in a dispute over non-payment and allegations that the payer maintains an inaccurate care provider network.