Trump Administration Targets State Health Waivers, Jeopardizing Behavioral Health Programs

This is an exclusive BHB+ article

While public attention on Medicaid has primarily focused on cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, other policy changes could significantly impact innovation in the program.

Section 1115 waivers have been in place since the 1960s and provide states with an avenue to pilot innovative Medicaid programs tailored to their populations’ needs.

Over the years, 1115 waivers have left a major impact on the behavioral health industry, from growing its workforce to improving substance use disorder services for justice-involved individuals.

Advertisement

I’ll be closely watching to see what happens to these initiatives over the next few years, as each administration has its own priorities and direction that impact the waiver program. This means that the Trump administration’s approach to these waivers could alter the program’s focus and limit the expansion of Biden-era efforts.

There have been hints that some of these behavioral-health-related waivers may be coming to an end. The Trump administration has mandated that these demonstrations remain budget-neutral to the federal government. As part of this requirement, the administration has already eliminated federal matching funds for state expenditures under both Designated State Health Programs (DSHP) and Designated State Investment Programs (DSIP).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) has also announced that it is essentially ending new workforce demonstrations.

Advertisement

This move could signal a more restrictive approach to how the federal government approves waivers. I’m interested to see if CMS will effectively discontinue other behavioral health-related waivers and what this could mean for providers and patients.

In this exclusive BHB+ Update, I will explore:

–How states have historically used 1115 waivers in behavioral health

–What changes CMS has made regarding 1115 waivers

–The implications of CMS changes on state Medicaid programs

1115 waivers in practice

State Medicaid officials have a long history of using 1115 waivers to address behavioral health and social needs issues.

For example, we have recently seen a surge of states pursuing waivers that enable Medicaid coverage for individuals incarcerated in prison before their release. California became the first state to have a pre-release waiver approved in 2023. But many states have followed. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 19 states have already had pre-release coverage waivers approved, and another nine states have pending waivers.

These waivers could be particularly beneficial to incarcerated individuals who have a substance use disorder (SUD). People leaving prison are 40 times more likely to die from an overdose than the general population, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

“We see very poor health outcomes after people leave prison and jail,” Vikki Wachino, founder and executive director of the Health and Reentry Project (HARP), previously told Behavioral Health Business. “We see it across a range of conditions … but the real standout is with respect to opioid overdoses, where the rate of opioid overdose deaths for people right after they leave prison or jail is significantly higher than it is for the population as a whole.”

The idea behind this waiver is to mitigate the coverage gap for individuals leaving prison and ensure a better continuum of care.

Combating the opioid crisis has been a theme of 1115 waivers over the last decade. In fact, 38 states are participating in a substance use disorder demonstration, which allows states to “improve the continuum of care for beneficiaries with SUD.”

However, SUD care isn’t the only demonstration area that impacts behavioral health. Maintaining a behavioral health workforce is not a small feat. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, five states currently have workforce waivers, which help incentivize providers to care for Medicaid patients by reducing paperwork, increasing rates, offering bonuses, and providing student repayment programs.

New attitude to 1115 waivers

In July, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) sent a letter to states informing them that the agency no longer anticipates approving new 1115 demonstration workforce initiatives. The agency also noted that it does not plan to extend existing waivers for workforce programs, citing the costs. The letter states that demonstrations in the five states with workforce initiatives have “involved more than $1 billion in federal commitments.”

Ending this program could have implications for the behavioral health workforce. Last year, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a report noting that the lack of behavioral health provided in both Medicare and Medicaid impedes beneficiaries’ access to care. With often low reimbursement rates, I don’t see that improving for Medicaid beneficiaries once these waivers run out.

We’re also seeing social determinants of health programs come to an end, which could be a factor in wrap-around services for people with behavioral health conditions. The administration has halted waivers labeled as health-related social needs (HRSN) and phased out federal funding for designated state health program (DSHP) waivers, according to KFF. Social determinants of health have been a hot topic in SUD care. I could see the end of these waivers impacting this industry.

The other major change providers should be keeping an eye on: continuous enrollment programs. Specifically, in July, the Trump administration announced that it would not extend or approve new continuous Medicaid eligibility waivers for adults. We could see more patients falling off Medicaid due to these changes.

Following post-COVID Medicaid redeterminations, several behavioral health providers established systems to assist patients with paperwork, enabling them to stay enrolled. Efforts like these help with changes to waiver programs as well.

What could we see?

Continuous enrollment programs and workforce incentive waivers are losing favor with the Trump administration.

But it’s likely not just these types of waivers that will see disruption. Given the Trump administration’s opposition to Medicaid expansion efforts, I could see waivers enabling pre-release Medicaid coverage for incarcerated populations facing significant obstacles with new approvals stalling and existing waivers at risk of non-renewal.

In Trump’s first administration, we saw a rise in work requirement waivers. In fact, the Trump administration approved 13 waivers with work requirements, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Those waivers were later rescinded under the Biden administration.

Now that work requirements for Medicaid are part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, states will no longer need work requirement waivers.

So what’s a head? I anticipate any waivers encouraged by the administration to be focused on restricting eligibility, rather than expansion efforts. The goal of staying budget-neutral will likely mean a tighter rein on innovation and pilot programs in the future.