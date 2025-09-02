Acadia Healthcare CIO Talks Best Practices of Choosing an EHR

Electronic health records (EHRs) are often viewed as the building blocks for modernizing health care. Still, many behavioral health providers are just beginning the process of going digital.

Only 63% of providers have a behavioral health-specific EHR platform in place, according to a survey conducted by Behavioral Health Business.

Laura Groschen, Acadia Healthcare’s (NASDAQ: ACHC) chief information officer, has overseen numerous behavioral health EHR implementations and integrations. Working for the largest behavioral health provider in the country means dealing with newly acquired assets as well as multiple different types of specialists.

Advertisement

And while plotting out a plan to implement new technologies is important, it’s critical to just act, Groschen said.

“​​At Acadia, … we are so focused on patient care, and quality and medical outcomes, that it was most important that I got systems in place,” Groschen said during a recent BHB webinar. “So we definitely have multiple systems, and that was really a decision we made on where we need to focus our energy, given what we want to be as an organization.”

Acadia Healthcare is a national behavioral health provider with more than 260 behavioral health care facilities in 38 states and Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

There are some key factors that providers may want to consider when choosing an EHR system, she noted. For starters, interoperability is critical. This is especially true for Acadia and its joint venture partners. Many patients present with multiple conditions, and being able to share information seamlessly facilitates the continuity of care.

One factor that Groschen said many people often overlook is ongoing customer care.

“I think ongoing support is a huge factor that a lot of times you don’t think about. You think about, ‘OK, is it what we want?’ … But I have often seen [providers] overlook what happens after the account team goes away, and you actually need day-to-day support,” she said.

It’s also important to consider what each behavioral health organization would like to automate and use that as a starting place.

“Something my stakeholders hear from me a lot is what’s more important to do first than even picking the solution: Deciding what we are automating?” Groschen said. “Because a lot of times, … you put the system in and think it’s going to solve all your woes, when, in fact, a lot of it can be process and procedural based. And spending the time upfront, whether it’s an EHR or an [Enterprise Resource Planning] ERP — on actually that workflow and what outcomes you want to see out of that — really makes the buying decision a little bit easier.”

The era of AI

While EHRs are considered the foundation for technological innovations in behavioral health, many in the space are looking for what’s next, and all eyes are on artificial intelligence.

And it’s clear that AI could be a part of EHRs— and behavioral health in general — in the future.

Groschen advises having a plan in place before implementing new technology. For example, Acadia put together an AI policy.

“It’s a living policy, and we did a lot of research about what’s out there, regulations, best practices, those kinds of things, and have put together a robust AI policy. I’ll give an example,” Groschen said. “AI can only be used as an assistive technology, meaning it will never be allowed to make a decision. It is there to support and help and enable, not to be the decision maker.”

She noted that it’s important to discuss with your vendors how they utilize AI and the protections they have in place before making a purchase. AI may have a critical role to play in data collection and analytics, but it is best to start internally if using sensitive information. Regardless, the AI revolution is coming and providers should be prepared.