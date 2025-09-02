Behavioral Health-Focused Fund Seeks $75M; Mamaya Health Raises New Capital

Utah-based entrepreneur launches $75M real estate-focused behavioral health fund

North Star Recovery & Wellness has launched a $75 million offering to secure bond funds for investment in behavioral health real estate, loans for behavioral health operators, private equity investments and parallel funds, according to public filings.

Led by Brandon “Jay” Tobey, a Salt Lake City-based entrepreneur, North Star Recovery & Wellness was founded in 2023 to be “an alternative investment vehicle with an intended focus on investments in the recovery, wellness and behavioral health sectors.”

The fund’s focus will be on developing income-producing real estate that serves behavioral health organizations: 66% of the company’s funds are earmarked for real estate acquisition, which could include co-investment or joint ventures with other developers. Roughly 20% will be allocated to loans for operators, while about 13% will go to equity investments.

Advertisement

Tobey previously owned Weber Recovery Center in Ogden, Utah. He left the board of the provider in October 2024.

However, North Star Recovery & Wellness goes out of its way to highlight the risk associated with the venture.

“The Company is newly formed specifically to pursue its proposed business and has no prior experience raising or investing funds,” the filing states. Elsewhere it states, “This offering is highly speculative and these securities involve a high degree of risk and should be considered only by persons who can afford the loss of their entire investment.”

Advertisement

Real estate in behavioral health can be a difficult matter. Landmark Recovery is seeking bankruptcy protections as it works through a conflict with its landlord.

Generally, real estate is seen as a challenge that dictates the direction of a behavioral health company or as an issue to be solved, rather than an opportunity to be sought.

Digital fibromyalgia platform centered on therapy discloses $11M fundraise

San Francisco-based Swing Care disclosed in public documents that it had raised $11.4 million of a $14.6 million round. The equity and round options were acquired by at least 14 investors as of Aug. 29, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Swing Therapeutics is part of Swing Care, a digital platform that offers an online clinic for people with fibromyalgia. Swing Therapeutics focuses on the development and support of its behavioral health-focused digital therapeutic, Stanza.

The company claims that its behavioral health offerings can reduce symptom severity reports and improve users’ overall wellness ratings. It published a study in April demonstrating a level of outcome durability at 12 months.

Swing Care is available in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. Other services include medication management, care personalization and long-term care management.

The company has previously disclosed two other funding rounds that sought a total of $21.7 million.

Female-focused venture capital firm raises new women’s health fund

Portfolia, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, announced its fourth women’s health innovation fund.

The fund, entitled Women’s Health Fund IV, will invest in companies that address health conditions unique to women, impact women differently or disproportionately affect women.

Among the several conditions the fund will consider, these include anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

“At Portfolia, we activate women to invest in the health solutions that will enhance our lives,” Trish Costello, founder and CEO of Portfolia, said in a news release.

The company exists to build “venture funds designed by and for women, open to all,” according to its website. Previous funds have backed 46 companies.

Digital women’s mental health platform raises $3M

Nashville, Tennessee-based Mamaya Health discloses raising $2.5 million of a $3 million equity and options round, according to a public filing.

Founded in 2025, the company offers individual therapy, peer support and medication management. So far, the company has focused on partnering with other organizations to bolster its business and to offer mental health care in other care contexts.

So far this year, the virtual-first provider has announced partnerships with Mending Hearts, a nonprofit that supports women in recovery and the digital maternal care platform Mother Goose Health.

“We know that mental health needs don’t exist in a vacuum,” Amy Green, Co-Founder and CEO of Mamaya Health, said in the Mother Goose Health announcement. “Whether someone is managing anxiety in early pregnancy, facing postpartum depression, or just feeling overwhelmed, we provide real support that adapts to their life.”

Patient, therapists matching tech company raises $1.9M

Outcome Referrals, a company that specializes in developing scientific assessments of therapists’ skills and patient needs, has secured $1.9 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts, startup has largely been supported through research grant funding. This funding has totalled about $30 million. This recent equity and preferred stock round included six investors as of Aug. 19, according to public filings.

Outcome Referrals stepped out of the realm of academic intellectual property and commercial endeavor in a big way with a recently announced partnership with Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK). In August, Talkspace said that Outcome Referrals would become the company’s core outcome-informed care platform.

Sonara announces raft of new investors

Sonara Health, a Dallas-based technology company, announced that it has added Acumen America, Sorenson Impact Foundation, Oakwood Circle Ventures and Boomerang Ventures to its crew of backers.

However, the company did not announce how much capital the new partners invested in the startup. Sonara Health’s software and medication dispensing product helps enable accountability with take-home doses of methadone, a medication used in opioid use disorder (MOUD) that is largely the purview of federally designated opioid treatment programs (OTPs).

Over the last several years, there has been a movement toward loosening regulation on methadone, generating a potential need to ensure greater accountability and safe use for patients and providers alike.

The company launched late in 2022. It has supported more than 1,000 patients at 50 clinics in 14 states, according to a news release.

Earlier in the year, it disclosed in public filings that it secured $4.7 million in debt.

Beach House Behavioral Health raises $4M in debt, options

Juno Beach, Florida-based Beach House Behavioral Health has disclosed raising about $4 million across two separate $3 million debt and options funding efforts, according to public documents.

Backed by Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based BelHealth Investment Partners, Beach House Behavioral Health seeks to address co-occurring mental health conditions and substance use disorders (SUDs). It was founded in 2014.

The company operates several programs anchored by its Beach House Center for Recovery facility in Juno Beach. Services include inpatient detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization programing (PHP) and outpatient services.

Over the course of 2025, BelHealth Investment Partners has added five members to the Beach House Behavioral Health board of directors.