Magellan Health Frees Up Specialty Care Through Collaborative Pediatric Mental Health Model

Magellan Health’s pediatric collaborative care model has yielded an 84% referral-to-enrollment rate for behavioral health support, with 56% of children remaining engaged or graduating from the program following a 40% reduction in their PHQ scores. Now, the health care giant is looking to expand the model’s scale.

Early intervention through collaborative care models is often cited as a key strategy for successful patient outcomes in the behavioral health field. However, these models are often underutilized, leaving care fragmented.

That was a reason behind Magellan launching its original collaborative care model for behavioral health back in 2021. The latest results build on this foundation and underscore the case for working alongside primary care providers – particularly since behavioral health needs are often first seen in this setting, Dr. Caroline Carney, newly appointed CEO of Magellan Health, told Behavioral Health Business.

“The key component in collaborative care is a fully dedicated care manager who is sort of the quarterback who helps with the screening,” Carney told BHB. “They work directly with the primary care provider when an individual needs to be linked into behavioral health care. The psychiatrist, who’s the other part of that triangle, can talk to the primary care provider, provide advice and get that individual started on treatment. By doing that, by treating more people appropriately with evidence-based care in the primary care setting, we then open up other spots for individuals who need the behavioral health setting to take those positions.”

The adoption of collaborative care models is popular in other areas of health care, but it has largely lagged in pediatric care settings due to concerns about the complexity and variability of mental health conditions in youth, according to a Magellan Health whitepaper.

The collaborative care model is a solution that can either be integrated with a provider’s electronic medical record or used independently of it. Magellan works with providers to identify where the solution may make sense in their specific workflows, but getting the system up and running is mostly “turnkey,” Carney said.

Embedding into the EMR takes a bit more time. Still, the initial focus is primarily placed on hiring and training the collaborative care manager to work within the clinic and keeping the change sustainable, she explained.

Once it’s up and running and the key players – primary care physicians, care managers and psychiatrists – are aligned and trained on the model, it can actually bring cost and time savings. These three roles, the PCP, psychiatrist and care manager, work to triangulate a care plan, monitor and measure patient progress in a single setting and adjust as needed. Patients referred to Magellan’s collaborative care program can be seen immediately, as the behavioral health care manager is co-located within these clinics, which also eliminates care delays.

“If we’re the ones taking on the screening and we’re the ones doing the referral management and helping the primary care provider treat that individual, ultimately, that relieves some of the clinic staff from scrambling to do that work,” Carney said. “So that is one barrier that gets removed.”

Identifying and treating behavioral health needs for children through a primary care, collaborative setting also prevents overutilization of other behavioral health services down the line.

Because pediatric patients who are referred for this model of care have to show a meaningful reduction in PHQ and GAD scores to graduate, this “translates into so many kids getting better without having to even enter the behavioral health setting,” Carney said. “They’re getting better through having all of their care consolidated with their primary care provider.”

Smaller clinics can also utilize Magellan’s collaborative care model. A clinic with a smaller patient population and fewer professionals to train makes the transition even more rapid, Carney said.

The company is currently investigating future collaborative care models to aid in triaging care for autism patients and to help manage psychopharmacology needs.