Pipeline: Hopebridge Adds 3 New Clinics; Blackbird Health Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location

This is an exclusive BHB+ article

Autism provider Hopebridge has announced that it is opening three new clinics in its home state of Indiana this summer and fall.

Specifically, the provider will relocate its Merrillville autism therapy center to a new building to better meet the needs of its clients. It will open a second center in Fort Wayne and a seventh Indianapolis location in Broad Ripple.

Hopebridge noted that the combined centers will provide care for up to 150 patients across Indiana. It also said that the new locations will create more than 100 jobs.

Advertisement

The provider offers autism testing and diagnosis, applied behavior analysis (ABA), occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, feeding and swallowing therapy and family training. It has 122 clinics across 12 states.

Hybrid provider opens new Pennsylvania clinic

Youth mental health provider Blackbird Health is opening a new in-person clinic in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Blackbird Health uses a virtual-first model of care with most of its providers seeing patients in a hybrid capacity. The provider currently has locations in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Advertisement

“Opening our doors in Doylestown means we can bring our comprehensive whole-child approach directly to families who need it most,” Dr. Nicole Garber, chief medical officer at Blackbird Health, said in a statement. “We believe that a deep understanding of all factors that affect a child’s mental health well-being is fundamental to delivering truly integrated and compassionate care that empowers them to thrive.”

In 2024, the startup raised $17 million in Series A funding, bringing its total raise to roughly $23 million.

The provider treats children and young people aged 2 to 26. It offers services for individuals with anxiety, depression, ADHD, speech and language differences, sensory and motor differences, learning differences and behavioral health concerns.

Kindred Hospital Dayton reopens

Kindred Hospital Dayton has officially reopened its 46-bed inpatient behavioral health unit under new leadership.

The unit will offer 24-hour psychiatric treatment and crisis support for mental health. The facility can treat individuals with a variety of behavioral health conditions, including severe depression, thoughts of self-harm, co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder, bipolar disorder and other serious mental illnesses. The facility will have a designated private space for active duty military members and veterans with behavioral health needs.

“We are proud to re-introduce Kindred’s state-of-the-art Behavioral Health Unit to the Greater Dayton community and outline our renewed vision to provide high-quality, compassionate mental health services to those who need it,” said Reginald Lee, who became CEO of Kindred Hospital Dayton earlier this year. “For individuals who are struggling, choosing inpatient care is a courageous step toward recovery. At Kindred, our patients are welcomed into a safe, supportive environment designed to promote healing.”

Ivy Rehab expands in Michigan

Pediatric therapy provider Ivy Rehab is launching two new centers in Michigan. The centers, dubbed Ivy Rehab for Kids and Ivy ABA, are both located in Jackson, Michigan.

Ivy Rehab for Kids will offer pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapy, according to a press release from the company. Meanwhile, Ivy ABA will provide ABA services for children with autism.

“This is an incredible opportunity to meet the growing needs of families in Jackson,” Sam Beard, regional director at Ivy Rehab for Kids, said in a statement. “By offering pediatric occupational, physical, speech, and ABA therapy all under one roof, we’re making it easier for parents to get the care their children need in a place with a team they know and trust. Our goal is to help every child reach their fullest potential in a welcoming and supportive environment.”

In 2023, Ivy Rehab was named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.

Caravel focuses on the St. Louis area

Caravel Autism Health has opened a new clinic in Chesterfield, Missouri. This marks the third center for the autism provider in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The provider stated that it plans to open additional centers in the St. Louis area this year and next.

“Caravel’s mission is to change lives. We do so by providing ABA therapy that helps children reach their full potential,” Caravel CEO Mike Miller said in a statement. “We’re investing in communities like the St. Louis region so that we can bring more resources and greater hope for local families.”

Caravel Autism Health offers diagnostic services, ABA therapy and caregiver support.

In 2024, private equity firm GTCR acquired Caravel. At the time of the sale Caravel operated 62 locations in eight states.

Clear Path Recovery Center launches residential program

Clear Path Recovery Center will be opening a new medical detox and residential addiction treatment facility in early September in Nevada, Missouri.

Patients will have access to medically supervised detox programs with round-the-clock nursing and physician supervision.

Patients are then passed off to a residential program where they can access therapeutic services and holistic support.