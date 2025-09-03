Westside Children’s Therapy Secures Backing from Achieve Partners, Hires Sarah Trautman to Lead Clinical Efforts

Westside Children’s Therapy’s first order of business after securing backing from a new investor is to rework its leadership structure. That includes hiring a high-profile industry executive and doubling down on developing career pathways.

The Chicago-based multispecialty pediatric therapy provider announced Wednesday that it has named Sarah Trautman its chief clinical officer. Trautman has been a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA), founder, CEO, board member, advocate and consultant for several organizations over the course of a roughly 25-year career.

“When I took the Intro to Behavior Analysis class my sophomore year at Gonzaga University, I knew I found my calling in life,” Trautman said in a news release. “I have spent over 25-years supporting individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities using applied behavior analysis (ABA). Joining a values-based, child-centered organization like Westside is an amazing opportunity. I am eager to broaden their impact on the greater Chicago area.”

Previously, she was the CEO of Inspire Horizons, a Phoenix-based multispecialty therapy provider for children. She’s held board member roles at Pediatrics Plus, Apollo Behavior and The Helm ABA.

She is also a former president of the California Association for Behavior Analysis (CalABA) and a founding member of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) board of directors.

The newly created chief clinical officer role replaces a vice president-level role that folded into the Westside Children’s Therapy operations vertical. Now, the clinical division will have a dedicated leader, at the report-to-the-CEO level, overseeing its development, who will have the space to develop and implement best-in-class practices at all levels of the organization, Westside Children’s Therapy CEO Mark Cassidy told Behavioral Health Business.

“When you get someone like this that’s interested and available to work at your organization, you don’t not take the swing,” Cassidy said. “We got an opportunity to bring in an amazing clinical resource that can transform the company. We’re not going to miss that opportunity. … There are very few people like her that are available.”

Trautman’s arrival at the organization comes as the nearly 40-year-old organization seeks to stabilize and professionalize following a sudden bout of growth spurred on by the COVID pandemic.

The organization was founded in 1988. At the time, Shari Cassidy, a pediatric physical therapist and mother to Mark Cassidy, started a practice to support patients beyond her work at the area’s children’s hospital. She treated patients in her home in Homer Glen, Illinois, for eight years. The company introduced applied behavior analysis in 2007, about a year before the autism treatment coverage mandate in the state went into effect. Mark Cassidy started working for the company in 2016 and eventually became the CEO in 2018.

Sarah Trautman speaking during a panel discussion at the Autism Investor Summit in 2025. (Source: Behavioral Health Business)

At that time, Westside Children’s Therapy had about 140 employees. When COVID arrived in 2020, the company secured PPP funding and switched to telehealth early. The swift action allowed the company to resume treatment at capacity by June of that year, Cassidy said. At the time, the company was able to secure several lease contracts “at the time when no one wanted to do it” in March 2020. That space and stable book of business allowed the company to work through the winter COVID surge of 2020.

“We had a lot of space. We had a lot of people. We had a lot of patients that said, ‘It has been too long without care; I need it,'” Cassidy said. “We had this trifecta that just spurred multiyear growth. And we grew from about 140 to about 600 people by 2023.”

Today, the company employs about 800 people and operates 30 locations. Since the onset of COVID and the company’s explosive growth, much of Westside Children’s Therapy’s work has been focused on establishing its leadership team, policies, procedures, necessary departments and the career pipelines of its clinicians.

That’s where Achieve Partners — a New York City-based private equity fund that casts itself as an “impact firm” focused on increasing socioeconomic mobility of Americans by “engineering the future of learning and earning” — comes in. The two announced a deal on Aug. 25.

Westside Children’s Therapy established a registered behavior technician-to-BCBA career pipeline that has allowed 55 staffers to become BCBAs debt-free. With the engagement and support of Achieve Partners, Cassidy believes that Westside can build similar career pipelines for other positions.

“Westside’s approach to training is tightly aligned with Achieve’s workforce strategy as a driver of both business growth and economic mobility,” Cassidy Leventhal, principal at Achieve Partners, said in a news release announcing the investment. “We’re excited to join forces with them to not just help more children across Chicagoland access high-quality support, but also build strong and resilient career pathways for current and aspiring healthcare providers in the region.”

Career pathways are a reflexive response in the industry aimed at addressing the perennially high turnover in the autism therapy industry.

Going forward, the company will establish more career pipelines and get more people into its existing career pipeline. With the addition of Trautman, the company will continue to invest in infrastructure meant to drive clinical outcomes and comport with payer’s care quality. The future will also include opening “many more clinics,” but Cassidy did not specify how many.

“I keep harping on it, but I really do feel like retention is one of the biggest drivers of quality of care,” Cassidy said. “We want to try to invest in people and actually show through actions that we’re an organization we’re staying with.”