Bankruptcies Highlight Risks in the Behavioral Health Market

Despite continued investor interest in the behavioral health industry, recent bankruptcies have created turbulence in what many considered a booming sector.

Last month, the Behavioral Health Business team reported on three bankruptcies: Landmark Recovery (at least one of its corporate entities), Praesum Healthcare and Ontrak. And this trio are hardly the only bankruptcy filings to make headlines in the last year.

However, behavioral health isn’t the only sector of health care impacted by recent bankruptcies. In August, home health and transportation company Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) also filed for bankruptcy. Polsinelli, a large law firm with a health care division, reports that health care accounted for 17.51% of bankruptcies in 2025’s first quarter.

The recent bankruptcies stem from various factors, but upcoming challenges — from potential changes in Medicaid policy to evolving investor demands — could create additional financial pressure for behavioral health providers.

In this week’s members-only BHB+ Update, I explore:

– The details of recent behavioral health providers’ bankruptcies

– Implications for the future

– What factors providers should be considering to navigate future headwinds

Analyzing the behavioral health headlines

At the end of August, embattled substance use disorder provider Landmark Recovery filed for bankruptcy for at least one of its corporate entities. The Louisville-based provider’s Chapter 11 filing followed a dispute with its landlord, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA).

In the filing, Landmark’s CEO, Matt Boyle, blames Sabra for inappropriately assessing the rent owned by Landmark Recovery and the “cross-collateralization” of several facilities where Sabra is the landlord.

While the bankruptcy filing centers around a dispute with Landmark’s REIT partner, it’s important to note that Landmark has been struggling for some time. Recent headlines include a Landmark patient murdering a fellow patient at its Louisville facility, and the provider losing its Indiana issue after a string of patient deaths and complaints. It has also faced operational struggles, including being evicted from its facilities in Las Vegas and Oklahoma, and being sued by its pharmacy partner.

So while I could say something about providers and REIT relationships, I stop myself in this case because Landmark is unique. The provider’s recent track record in care and partnerships are rocky. And while other major behavioral health companies have also faced scrutiny over their care practices in the last year, Landmark may not be large enough to weather that storm in the same way the big players can. If there is a take-home message about the Landmark case, I would venture to say it’s really about having tight operations and providing safe and effective patient care.

Still, Landmark isn’t the only substance use disorder provider that has filed for bankruptcy over the past few weeks. Lake Worth Beach, Florida-based Praesum Healthcare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in mid-August.

Court documents alleged that Praesum had violated the cash flow, profitability ratio and free cash covenants of a $23 million loan issued by the City National Bank of Florida. The bank also alleged that the provider violated financial reporting requirements.

The company was founded in 2004 with a focus on growth. It initially began its operations with de novo growth but made its first acquisition in 2023. At the time of the deal, the provider said it was looking for a PE sponsor within the next year so it could begin an aggressive rollup strategy.

But the PE partnership never came to fruition. The bankruptcy filings don’t shed light on exactly what went wrong for the company. Even so, one can speculate that the provider was banking on a PE partnership model that never came through. Interestingly, I wonder if PE firms are more interested in companies that can show profitability before investment.

But it wasn’t just private companies faltering over the summer. Publicly traded Ontrak Inc. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last month. The digital-first provider was focused on identifying and treating patients with behavioral health conditions that were caused or exacerbated by chronic medical conditions.

According to the filing, the final straw for the company was a prospective customer choosing not to partner with the company. A deal with the client would have meant potentially covering up to 29,000 more lives on Ontrak’s products. In July, the company was delisted from Nasdaq due to failure to maintain a minimum stock price.

While the loss of a potential client was a significant blow to the company, a thriving business would likely not put all its eggs in one basket. There were signs of financial struggles prior to this disclosure. In the company’s 22 years of operations, it was never profitable. Its 2024 revenue decreased by 15%, and the company’s assets fell by 25% year-over-year.

For what it’s worth, I have a great deal of faith in the future of mental health going digital to some degree; yet, I also recognize that this part of the industry is highly competitive and, depending on the business model, heavily relies on a few key deals.

Future headwinds

The three companies mentioned above have declared bankruptcy over the summer. There are scores more that have happened in the last year. In December, Wellpath, one of the largest providers of prison and outsourced behavioral health care, hit the markets after filing for bankruptcy. And in October, MiraCare Group filed for bankruptcy, citing the challenges of running a psychiatric hospital as the pain point.

So will we see more bankruptcies in the future? I can definitively say yes, as there will always be behavioral health companies coming and going. How many? That I have no insights into.

But what I can look at is the headwinds companies are facing that could put them at-risk of bankruptcy.

The first risk is potential changes to Medicaid that could reduce patient coverage. Medicaid serves as a primary revenue stream for many behavioral health providers, particularly in substance use treatment. While the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would exempt individuals with SUD diagnoses from new Medicaid work requirements, many providers remain skeptical about how these exemptions would be implemented in practice. Any substantial reduction in Medicaid-covered patients could significantly impact provider revenues.

The other potential headwind I’m monitoring is organizations that have secured a significant amount of venture investment but are struggling financially.

While many investors will reinvest in an organization before it files for bankruptcy, losing any chance of a return, we’ve already seen some of these recapitalization efforts take place. Many venture firms are seeking investments that go beyond growth and start to lean into profitability.

Many private equity firms are also expecting profitability. We’ve already seen PE companies refraining from selling their assets for much longer than the typical hold period. But if reinvestment efforts come to an end, we could see more providers in trouble.