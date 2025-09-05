Looming HHS Analysis Reportedly Will Tie Acetaminophen, Folate Deficiency as a Cause of Autism

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services may fall short of its leader’s promise to uncover the cause of the so-called “autism epidemic.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the department was preparing to release a report detailing its review of the research into the potential causes of autism. Specifically, this report will apparently conclude that there is a tie between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and autism and the use of a folate derivative to treat autism symptoms. Both are based on inconclusive, at best, scientific grounds.

Back in April, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a televised White House cabinet meeting led by President Donald Trump that his department would reveal “what caused the autism epidemic” by September. In later statements, he has taken turns switching what he believed to cause autism to include environmental toxins and that the department would take an “agnostic” view of autism’s causes.

The report from HHS will tie the use of folinic acid to the reduction of autism symptoms. This is not a known FDA-approved or off-label use of folinic acid. It is often used to support cancer patients in chemotherapy.

Folate is frequently recommended to pregnant people, and it is known to have in-utero protective effects for some potentially fatal developmental conditions. It will further connect a deficiency of folate as a cause of autism.

A recent analysis of several studies found a small association between slight increases in ADHD and autism in children whose mothers took acetaminophen during pregnancy. The analysis assessed 46 studies of which 27 found positive associations, nine found no association, and four found protective effects. In one of the studies, children exposed to acetaminophen were 21% more likely to develop ADHD, while the risk increased by 19% for autism.

It also states that “a causal relationship is plausible” but that “further research is needed to confirm these associations and determine causality and mechanisms.”

RFK Jr.’s approach to autism research has ruffled feathers for many in the industry and among autism advocates. Other related issues include the now-defunct autism registry. In June, many leaders expressed skepticism about a $50 million research project related to the causes of autism.

The WSJ report states it’s unclear if the coming HHS report will tie vaccines to autism. RFK Jr. is a well-known skeptic of childhood vaccination.