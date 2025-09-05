Over Half of Safety Net Clinics Offer SUD Care, But Gaps Remain

Among the more than 1,400 health centers and 15,500 service sites funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, 56% offer comprehensive treatment for patients with substance use disorders (SUDs).

Comprehensive treatment includes mental health therapy, drug counseling and medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD). While 90% of HRSA-funded health centers provide at least one of these interventions, they are more effective when offered together, but this combination is less common, according to a new report from the Office of Inspector General (OIG).

HRSA health centers are a primary access point for many uninsured and low-income individuals, a population that is more vulnerable to experiencing SUDs, making it critical to provide comprehensive treatment options.

Advertisement

Around 88% of these health centers offer mental health treatment, 69% provide drug counseling and 72% offer at least one form of MOUDs. The challenges to offering all three in the same location are due to workforce shortages, financial constraints and limited access to external provider partners, according to the report.

This comes as the treatment gap for U.S. adults with SUDs has also widened. In the past year, of the 40.7 million people with an SUD, 95.6% – or 38.1 million people – did not seek SUD treatment or think they should get it. Still, for patients who do seek treatment, access is key. The HRSA estimates that 1 in 6 patients would benefit from substance use disorder services at these facilities, making the case for expanding treatment options evident.

“As safety net providers, HRSA-funded health centers are well-placed to improve access to behavioral health services, including treatment for substance use disorder…,” the OIG report states. “Yet, HRSA has reported gaps in provision of this care, noting that in 2022, health centers met just 6% and 27% of their patients’ estimated need for substance use disorder and mental health treatment, respectively.”

Advertisement

While HRSA-funded health centers are required to provide certain services, behavioral health and substance use care are not prerequisites for most of its health center program grants, though additional funding has been made available for these purposes.

The HRSA previously tried to reclassify behavioral health services as required primary care services, but the effort did not come to fruition. These care lines are still classified as “additional services” that have no minimum requirement.

Among the health centers that did not provide both drug counseling and MOUD, 63% reported that there was a high or very high need for behavioral health services in the region.

Challenges with external provider partnerships that could theoretically supplement some gaps in care services were also reported by several HRSA-funded health centers. Most health centers partner with fewer than one-third of outpatient behavioral health providers within a 50-mile radius, according to the report.

Despite some federally funded support, since behavioral health and SUD care are still considered add-ons, 34% of HRSA-funded health centers reported to the OIG that difficulties financing the costs of these services are a major barrier to deciding whether to offer them at all.

The OIG notes that the most immediate expansion of comprehensive SUD treatment services at these safety net facilities would be accomplished through a reclassification of behavioral health as required services.

Lacking that change, the agency recommends HRSA find ways to “identify additional approaches to outreach, training and technical assistance that would increase provision of MOUD prescribing and drug counseling.”