Addiction Treatment Provider Recover Now Opens Eating Disorder Center

Behavioral health and addiction treatment provider Recover Now is moving into the eating disorder care arena. The provider is opening a 17-bed facility dubbed the Eating Disorder Treatment Centers of Louisiana in New Orleans. The center is now the state’s sole facility focused exclusively on providing eating disorder treatment.

Residential eating disorder treatment has been a tough service line for many providers to grow, resulting in a barrage of closures throughout the last few years alone.

Clayton Mobley, co-CEO of Recover Now, said the company is relying on its strong partnerships with expert clinicians, the physical location and beautification of the respite space itself and deepening its positive reputation in the region.

Advertisement

“This vertical has been difficult for a lot of companies, but I think if you come in with people who are industry experts and have a quality reputation, it builds on that,” Mobley told Behavioral Health Business. “The programs that are lasting in the space seem to have that in common… It really lays this strong foundation to build on that.”

The facility itself has only recently opened and is currently accepting new patients. From start to finish, it took about a year to identify the right facility and bring all the operational pieces together, Mobley told BHB.

New momentum may be sparking in this treatment area. Recover Now is the second substance use disorder (SUD) provider within the last month to announce it was adding eating disorder care as a service line. Longtime Chicago-area nonprofit Rosecrance Behavioral Health closed a deal with Ascend CHC and acquired an eating disorder care service line. That deal, in part, came about because of growing demand for eating disorder care from its patient base, Rosecrance Behavioral Health CEO Dave Gomel told Behavioral Health Business.

Advertisement

Alabama-based Recover Now noted there was an overlapping need for eating disorder care referrals identified within its substance use treatment facility, Longbranch Recovery and Wellness. Its expansion into eating disorder treatment was described as “a significant step in addressing gaps in the behavioral health continuum of care,” according to a press release.

Eating Disorder Treatment Centers of Louisiana will specifically serve a female population. There are plans to expand care for other genders in the future, Mobley confirmed.

“We do have aspirations to move into different genders and grow this piece of the business,” he said. “Ultimately, again, we let the clinicians drive that decision.”

Patients entering treatment at the facility will receive therapy, trauma-informed clinical care, nutrition and wellness plans directed by a dietitian, yoga and family and relationship support workshops.

What sets its care model apart, Mobley said, is its focus on integrating family programming into care plans and its next steps model, which provides touchpoints with patients for ongoing support after they’ve departed the facility. Recover Now is modeling these aspects after seeing success with these service lines at its Longbranch Recovery and Wellness treatment center. These aspects are what set its SUD treatment center apart in the addiction space and Mobley believes, and will do the same for its eating disorder patients.

Recover Now is closely monitoring further opportunities to develop specialty care service lines for its patients. Success milestones within the next year will focus on growth and quality at its newly opened eating disorder center.

“We’re trying to make a positive difference in the world,” Mobley said. “Obviously, the financial aspect is very important. There’s no mission without margin. Ultimately, we want to do what’s right by people, and we think that’s the key to growth in this industry.”