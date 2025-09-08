Perspectives Podcast: Khaled Nasr, COO, Medely

Joining us on this episode of Perspectives, the Behavioral Health Business podcast, is Khaled Nasr, COO of Medely, the largest labor Marketplace for short and long term health care jobs.
In this episode, we discuss Medely’s incredible story of bringing a 98% fill rate to Virtue Recovery Center in Arizona, as Nasr breaks down the ins and outs of how they helped achieve that figure. He also looks ahead and shares what’s next for Medely.
