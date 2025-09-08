‘You Don’t Miss Out on Opportunities Like That’: Inside the Ellie Mental Health, Nystrom Deal

This is a BHB+ exclusive article

Nystrom & Associates Ltd. acquired the Minnesota assets of Ellie Mental Health in a deal that helps each organization pursue very different growth paths in outpatient mental health.

Nystrom & Associates wanted to return to growth via M&A after a multi-year pause to invest in its infrastructure and organic growth opportunities. Ellie Mental Health wanted to solely focus on expanding its franchise model for mental health clinics. By doing a deal together, we each found willing business partners with similar backgrounds, cultural priorities, and supportive private equity investors.

Behavioral Health Business reported in May that Nystrom & Associates Ltd. and Ellie Mental Health were working through a deal to sell Ellie’s Minnesota clinics to Nystrom. The two companies announced the deal was completed in August.

Ellie Mental Health wanted to unload a part of the business that wasn’t in line with the company’s strategic direction, as it didn’t receive the “focused attention” typically afforded to that type of business model and it didn’t align with the company’s growing operational competencies, CEO Michael DiMarco told BHB.

“From a practical perspective, it’s often difficult to have both company-run and franchise-run operations unless they’re of equal scale,” DiMarco said. “We have 230-plus franchise locations. We had 24 clinics in Minnesota.”

Ellie Mental Health franchises operate in 36 states.

The move is ultimately in line with a strategy established before DiMarco stepped into the CEO role. He joined the company in January. He had close engagements with the company starting in January 2024. The sale process ultimately predated his arrival at the CEO role. The company began growing via franchising in August 2021.

Ellie Mental Health also secured private equity backing from a firm with a core focus on franchise businesses: Dallas-based Princeton Equity backed the company in 2022.

“This was, I think, from their [Princeton’s] perspective, probably largely a strategic pivot to help stay true to their franchise model of investing,” DiMarco said.

The support of private equity backers resonated on both sides of the deal. Nystrom & Associates CEO Mark Peterson told BHB that the company’s PE backer, Nautic Partners, brought insights, resources and relationships that sped the deal along.

Plus, the timing and location couldn’t have been better. Both organizations are headquartered in Minnesota. Most of Nystrom & Associates’ clinics are in the state. And after years of looking internally, the company found that it was ready to “hit the accelerator on growth,” Peterson said.

“I think that Ellie is a tremendous organization and that this was a tremendous asset,” Peterson said. “You don’t miss out on opportunities like that.”

With the deal done, Nystrom & Associates now operates 84 locations across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Peterson said that additional M&A activity will be a part of Nystrom & Associates’ future growth. But for now, the focus will be on integration. While no other deals are imminent, he added that, “the organization is very much in growth mode, and should other good opportunities become available, we would certainly want to take a look at them.”

Looking to the future, DiMarco said that Ellie Mental Health will build a team of in-house clinical experts who will develop clinical standards and continue to support innovations by franchisees. With the sale of the company-owned clinics, Ellie Mental Health lost its “testing grounds” for services that could then be exported to the franchises.

Specifically, Ellie Mental Health’s new corporate clinical operations experts will evaluate payer reimbursement rates and trends, the development of alternative services, and demonstrate effective care through outcomes tracking. While these services ultimately exist in the marketplace, part of the effort will require packaging the investment and services in ways that franchisees could then install locally. The company is also trying to establish these bundles in a “modular” way that will allow the franchisees to get what they and their patients need.

“We have many franchise locations doing other things like medication management, assessments, intensive outpatient therapy — services outside of the typical Ellie 50-minute talk therapy session,” DiMarco said. “So that’s already taking root at an organic level.”