At-Home Ketamine Provider Noma Therapy to Cease Operations

At-home ketamine psychotherapy provider Noma Therapy is ending operations and will shutter its practice before the end of 2025.

Noma Therapy sent automated text messages to patients on Sept. 8 stating that it had made the decision to close the practice and would “no longer be accepting new patients or continuing outreach to patients that have not completed intake.”

Andrea Auxier, the company’s co-founder and CEO, confirmed the closure to Behavioral Health Business.

Advertisement

The Denver-based company was founded in 2022 and has raised a total of $4.25 million in funding across two equity rounds, including one in January 2024 which was disclosed earlier this year. However, capital challenges were cited as one of the reasons for its closure.

“We ultimately made the decision due to a difficult fundraising environment and timing considerations,” Auxier told BHB.

Venture capital funding for ketamine therapy providers essentially had “either already invested in the space so were conflicted out or conversely, they want to wait to see how the market evolves,” she explained.

Advertisement

Noma Therapy’s virtual ketamine-assisted therapy services were operational across three states: Colorado, Arizona and Texas. Auxier said in the meantime, current patients “will continue to receive it for a transitional period as per state requirements.” The company does not yet have an exact date that it will officially cease all operations, however.

Noma Therapy emphasized, via an automated text announcing its closure, that patients should engage with community providers and insurance carriers for information about further treatment options.

Another challenge the company and many psychedelic providers continue to face is navigating reimbursement pathways for these services.

“Fee-for-service for our kind of treatment is not ideal, especially since some portions of the treatment are not covered,” Auxier told BHB.

Generally, insurance companies will cover the cost of patients seeing psychiatrists and therapists employed by companies like Noma Therapy. However, since ketamine is not FDA-approved for this purpose, insurance coverage for the actual ketamine prescription is out of the question. Sometimes the oral tablets can cost up to $200 out of pocket.

The news that it will shutter its practice comes just one week after the company launched a new program dubbed “Therapist as Patient” designed to support clinicians in their own mental health journeys.

“We are deeply grateful to all of the patients and referring providers we have worked with over the past 2 years and are saddened that we will not be able to continue serving them,” Auxier said.

Noma Therapy was backed by Redesign Health, a venture capital firm focused on health care startups, which has faced its own share of challenges in recent years.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is a market sector filled with risks and uncertainties, which contributes to funding and investor hesitancy.

“The idea of relying on continuing political will at the state level is a little bit scarier than relying on something that’s federally stable,” Victoria Cvitanovic, psychedelic law expert and counsel at Rudick Law Group, told BHB in a previous interview. “Because of that, I think we will see some continued investment hesitancy.”

However, other players in the psychedelic therapy sector are finding success. HOPE Therapeutics, a clinical care delivery service, just acquired Florida-based Dura Medical, which provides ketamine infusion therapy and Spravato interventions.

Stella Mental Health, another well-known provider of ketamine therapy, also announced a deal this week in which it acquired Los Angeles-based Bespoke Treatment, expanding its operations.

While ketamine has been FDA-approved for medical use since the 1970s, patients and providers have been slow to adopt it for mental health purposes. Among patients who have tried at-home ketamine therapy, which companies like Noma Therapy and Mindbloom provide, 55% reportedly took more than the recommended dose.

Ongoing research into the efficacy of treatments like ketamine and other psychedelic-assisted therapies will likely breed acceptance and fuel investments in the space over time, Jonna Eimer, a corporate health law expert and shareholder at Roetzel & Andress law firm, told BHB during a previous interview.

Noma Therapy provided both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business ketamine therapy offerings, medication management and psychotherapy services. Its closure is hardly the first in the sector. Two years ago, Smith Ketamine Services, Field Trip Health & Wellness and Ketamine Wellness Center all went out of business.