Confessions of an Autism Therapy CEO: My Fear Is That the Entire Field Loses Its Value

The autism therapy industry could be facing a cataclysm.

The pressure of high employee turnover, aggressive cost-cutting efforts by payers and shifting patient caregiver priorities could spell the end of the autism therapy industry as we know it, according to one long-time industry CEO.

These growing pains are at the forefront of the autism industry, as it continues to expand and evolve from a niche segment of behavioral health to a highly commercialized industry.

Cumulatively, these forces have worn away the value of the autism therapy industry’s core therapy, applied behavior analysis (ABA), according to this executive. As that value begins to diminish, the industry will have to face existential questions.

However, there is an opportunity for the autism therapy industry to evolve into something else, one that is based on and enabled to be better than ever through technologies such as clinically oriented chatbots and other consumer-level technologies that make the independent application of ABA principles outside of a clinic more effective.

BHB’s Confessions series provides a platform for professionals in the behavioral health industry to transparently address the pressing issues that affect their businesses and care plans. While anonymity is not something BHB often offers sources, this creates space for executives to share honest observations, feedback, ideas, insights and perspectives that they may not otherwise want to share. The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

BHB: When you look at the autism therapy industry, what concerns you the most?

I recently put a list together of the last 50 or so partial denials our patients have received from different payers and the reasons. People don’t realize you’ll get a rejection when someone subjectively feels like the reduction in the challenging behavior is good enough. And the other reasons are pretty crazy, too.

I was thinking last night about what has changed and what needs to change in the industry. What I’m noticing is that ABA has apparently lost its value. It’s no longer seen as an incredibly forceful, valuable, effective science that can change lives.

What I see is many fewer hours being authorized for families, for kids when they need them.

I see behavior analysts who are coming out of school not really knowing how to use ABA to treat children. They’re very focused on one aspect of ABA and not the whole program of the child.

More importantly, I see parents not valuing it — parents thinking this is the same as taking my child to basketball practice.

The end result is this thing where it just doesn’t have the same level of importance as it used to have.

Ok, tell me more about what you see going on in the workforce. What is the issue there in your opinion?

With BCBAs, you see them only focused on teaching replacement behavior. They really only focus on a child’s challenging behavior. If a child doesn’t have challenging behavior, a lot of BCBAs don’t really know what to do. And that’s just education in the BCBA world. If they do have challenging behavior, they think, “What do I need to teach them to stop doing that?” And that’s it.

The real ABA, the origin of this, has a lot to do with teaching all the skills we need to live as functional a life as possible, not just reducing problem behaviors. The ABA that was so good that it got insurance funding consisted of more than just teaching a child not to hit. It consisted of teaching this child every possible thing they’ve fallen behind on so that they can live as close to a typically developing life as possible. That’s going to be variable based on the child’s capabilities and the quality of the ABA and so on.

ABA was a lot bigger. It was a lot more potent. Let me put it that way.

So help me understand. Does this connect back to the other issues you mentioned — parents’ attitudes toward treatment and payer trends?

There has been this horrible cycle where new BCBAs just are not able to teach as much. And even the ones who are able have been pushed back slowly by the payers. When we look at what we get from payers, it doesn’t matter if you send in a 20 page report; they’re still going to find some problems and reduce the hours.

So what happens is that this ABA we’re providing becomes watered down, and the dosage is pushed down.

Let’s say a child has so many significant deficits that they truly need to receive 25 hours a week of direct ABA. But because of the payer pushing down hours and the BCBAs not really knowing how to argue for [higher hours] and not really knowing how to program well, then the parents gradually think this is just as important as basketball practice, that it’s not a big deal. It’s one more thing I have to do. The whole thing gets watered down. You’re never getting those 25 hours. You’re probably getting 10 or 15.

But then what happens? The same as when you’re supposed to take 200 milligrams and you take 50 — it’s not going to work.

So the result is we have kids not actually benefiting as much as they could. Then payers will take that data and come back and say, ‘Maybe it doesn’t work.’ So there’s this horrible cycle where really the reason ABA is not working is because it’s just not getting the right dose and the right quality delivery.

ABA grew super fast. Hundreds of BCBAs are coming out of universities not really knowing how to treat kids. We have to do a tremendous amount of training with our BCBAs to look at the kids as a whole patient, to understand how to teach them, to help them grow, really bringing back the full force of ABA.

And fighting these payers is an ongoing resource drain for any company. I have a huge authorization department that just deals with rejections, denials, etc. It’s just that very big drain on resources for no reason at all.

My fear is that unless this changes, the entire field will lose its value. There are enough people looking at the dark side of ABA, individuals who are minimally affected themselves but question why there is a field like ABA to begin with and want autism to just be accepted. ‘Why are you trying to change us?’ they say. There is enough of that push as well.

I fear that the field will just dissipate, or at best will become very, very minimally effective — maybe three or four hours of ABA a week. And at that point, it becomes just a waste.

I’m very concerned with this. It’s why I put a ton of time and effort into just teaching my staff not to give up, not to stop talking about what’s possible.

As a clinician and diagnostician, I’ve diagnosed hundreds of kids. When I look back at my kids who are now 30 and 40 — that’s how long I’ve been doing this — they’re married and having kids and full-time jobs and are extremely successful. When I treated some of them 30 years ago, they were nonverbal. When I look at those kids who are now more successful than even some people in my daily life, I see what is possible.

Is there a reason to suppose that a combination of these factors would end the era of autism therapy that we know today to usher in something else? I’m sure you’ve heard the cliche before that nature abhors a vacuum. Were there a cataclysm and the ABA-centered autism therapy industry they have today, what would take its place?

This comes from a point of optimism.

The other key factor over the last half-decade has been the increased use of technology. It was because of the pandemic that we all transitioned to some degree of telehealth where possible. With our organization, and I’m sure with others, you can do a large amount of supervision, the work of the BCBA, via telehealth. You cannot really do direct therapy via telehealth because you’re not there.

I think telehealth will just take over supervision. That’s not necessarily a good thing, but it’s not always a bad thing, either. The positive side is now I can provide some guidance to people who are in very remote areas who would otherwise not have any access to care.

In terms of the therapy, I think there is a possibility that in the next three years — with the speed of AI — there will be AI instruction of some kind that will take over a large portion of the individual, one-on-one therapy that we do. If you went on even the most basic AI chatbots and described a patient’s symptoms and challenges, it can respond with amazing results.

So why wouldn’t it be possible to develop bots who are actually producing interactions that a therapist has with the child, where they’re teaching and actually doing it much better? AI has the possibility of looking at the library of prior responses, making sure that things are prompted correctly, things are modeled correctly for each child, and that you look at that child’s history and look at what phenotype the child has. So we can actually improve therapy a lot using AI.

But what’s the downside of that? We’re losing more and more and more human contact. Not just in therapy but in general. If you think about the biggest symptom of autism, it is social; it is the deficit in the social connectedness of communication and social reading.

What role do industry’s current workforce challenges play in this potential future where technology has this much bigger role in autism therapy?

That’s a great question. We have almost 680 open requisitions for registered behavioral technicians across the country right now. That’s a huge workforce need. It’s not like we’re not hiring. We are. But the workforce is different. This is a tough job. It’s very tough. So, turnover remains high in the industry no matter how much support and compensation increases. Maybe the incoming support from technology will balance out in some ways. Rather than thinking about technology use in terms of replacing thousands of RBTs, maybe there is a way to fill the gaps for the 700 or so that we need.

A few years ago we started thinking about ways that consumer technology like games could deliver lessons and further education for patients and parents. If, say, a patient is driving home 30 minutes after school, could they be learning a prepositions lesson? The idea is now, how much more advanced can these games and AI interactions become, and how much less time would we need to teach the same stuff? Is there an ability to help children learn independently through their spare time as well?

There’s this much we have to teach; let’s teach it however we can. If payers will support this much of it, great, then let’s train the parents as much as we possibly can so they’re as good as we are, and then let’s do whatever else we can — be it AI, gaming, the school systems, whatever — to make every environment one where that child is learning. That’s the only thing I want to accomplish, because I really fear that right now our dependence is only on what the payers pay for, and that’s gone down.