Thesis Capital, Prospect Capital Back Luxury Addiction Treatment Center The Ridge Ohio

Substance use disorder treatment provider The Ridge Ohio has landed $18 million from Prospect Capital Corporation and Thesis Capital Partners.

The new investment is a combination of equity, loans and a first lien senior secured revolving credit facility.

The Ridge is a luxury rehab that offers medical detox, inpatient rehab, partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) and outpatient services for individuals living with drug and alcohol addiction.

The provider currently operates two facilities in Ohio, including an inpatient alcohol rehabilitation facility in Cincinnati and an outpatient rehabilitation facility in Columbus, and accepts most major private insurance plans. While the facility accepts insurance, its primary focus is on high-end professionals.

“The Ridge exists to offer discrete, professional, and clinically robust treatment tailored to high-achieving professionals—from physicians and nurses to executives and first responders who demand privacy and a stress-sensitive approach to recovery,” Stacy Klousiadis, CEO of The Ridge Ohio, said in a statement. “This new partnership with Thesis allows The Ridge to accelerate expansion of its physician-led, evidence-based clinical team, augment holistic offerings like music and art therapy, meditation, and nutrition counseling, and deliver these services within its serene, 51-acre residence built for healing and dignity.”

The provider offers a range of therapies, including psychiatry, music and art therapy, family therapy,and acupuncture.

While this new investment signals a renewed interest in luxury addiction facilities, on the whole, investors have soured on designation in recent years. Deals in the sector plummeted from 18 deals in 2016 to zero in 2022, according to data from The Braff Group.

Still, there has been some recent interest in the space. For example, in 2023, Behavioral Health Acquisitions launched with $85 million in capital to focus on luxury rehab. Additionally, Borden Cottage has plans to expand its luxury rehab.