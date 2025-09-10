5 Addiction Treatment Providers to Watch

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

While the mental health sector has attracted steady investor interest and autism services have experienced a renewed awakening, the substance use disorder (SUD) treatment industry remains somewhat sleepy.

In the first half of 2025, there were 18 deals in the SUD space, according to a recent report by M&A advisory Mertz Taggart.

“Some very notable, big-name buyers have been choosing to remain on the sidelines,” Kevin Taggart, managing partner of Mertz Taggart, said in the report regarding the SUD sector. “But we’re starting to see a couple come back, so that’s encouraging. We’ll see how that plays out over the next couple quarters.”

Still, there has been some notable action in the space, from large nonprofit mergers to new venture funding infusions. There are also some major players that Behavioral Health Business is on the lookout for, who are expected to make moves within the next year.

Read on for a list of substance use disorder providers to watch the rest of this year.

Nonprofits unite

In July, Centersone and Brightli announced plans to merge, combining two of the largest nonprofit providers of behavioral health and addiction treatment in the country.

The two organizations will merge into a single entity in November, led by C.J. Davis, the current Brightli CEO. Following the merger, the combined organization will have $1 billion in combined revenue and operate under the Centerstone name.

The scale of the operation alone makes this combined organization worth watching in the following year. The organization will have a combined workforce of approximately 10,300 employees across 360 locations.

Following the merger, the companies said they will be looking for opportunities to drive growth. The companies have stated that organic growth will be a key focus following the deal.

“Growth is not just the revenue, but how we can add to our clinical teams and those valued assets of people who walk through the door. I think that’s a really important factor,” Davis told BHB in July. “We are very adamant that we will only add the right partners. Not only will we explore partnerships in the future, but I think we need to look at organic growth within our designated states that we’re already in. There are plenty of opportunities as we attain scale for us to target partners in local markets that would be great for helping us to further our commitment to our communities.”

The providers anticipate that its scale will assist them in payer negotiations in the future.

Centerstone in particular has always had a heavy focus on the addiction treatment space, with intensive inpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), medication-assisted treatment (MAT), inpatient detox and outpatient service programs available.

I foresee this focus continuing to be a major part of what the combined organization does in the future.

We’ll be closely watching to see what’s next for the combined company and how its growth strategy plays out over the next year. We’ll also be looking to see if the larger scale improves their negotiating power with payers, potentially inspiring consolidation among nonprofits in the future.

Home health provider enters SUD space

Home health provider Nest Health has its sights set on the addiction treatment space with a new program providing home-based care for patients with opioid use disorders (OUDs).

Earlier this year, the Gretna, Louisiana-based provider launched Nest Root Recovery. This OUD service combines in-home clinical assessments, medication monitoring, pharmacy coordination, and care management for mental health, along with its medical approach, to support patients and caregivers. The provider also offers 24/7 virtual telehealth support to its clients.

In August, the provider announced a $12.5 million Series A funding round to support its addiction treatment services.

While Medicaid cuts appear to be on the horizon over the next few years, Nest is largely focused on this patient population. But the organization has guardrails in place.

“It is more important now than ever to keep children and their parents connected to care. Those most in need of preventive services rely on our support to prevent gaps in health and wellbeing,” Dr. Rebekah Gee, Nest Health’s CEO and founder, told BHB. “Ensuring continuous enrollment will be critical as families navigate more paperwork. The home is the best place to provide support since most eligibility documents arrive there and families can receive guidance directly.”

While Nest isn’t the only addiction provider offering home-based care—Aware Recovery is another major player in this space—I’m interested to see how this relative newcomer takes a different approach. I’ll also be watching to see if the company’s bet on the Medicaid market pays off over the next few years.

Acquisition target

Legacy behavioral health and addiction treatment provider Rosecrance Behavioral Health is often an under-the-radar provider, but it has grown 63% in the last six years, according to its CEO, Dave Gomel.

While SUD and mental health treatment are the company’s main bread and butter, the provider is looking to expand its scope. Currently, it offers residential treatment, therapy, outpatient care, sober living homes, educational programming, and has a charity arm.

In August, the provider announced the acquisition of Ascend CHC, adding eating disorder treatment to its arsenal of services. And Rosecrance isn’t the only SUD provider looking to add this service line. SUD provider Recover Now recently purchased Eating Disorder Treatment Centers of Louisiana in New Orleans. There is also considerable overlap in patient populations.

“There are so many similarities between mental health, substance use and eating disorders,” Carelene Cardosi, president and chief operating officer of Rosecrance Behavioral Health, told BHB last month. “It was really about building out that continuum of care where if you come into any of our locations, we have the ability to treat you.”

But adding new service lines isn’t the only reason to watch this provider. Gomel hinted to BHB that the organization could be in the market for a buyer or a financial partner.

“We run a good margin, and we have very low debt, and so we’re a great target to be acquired or partner,” Gomel said. “We want to stay completely independent of any financial objectives, other than to continue to reinvest in our programs and our employees.”

We’ll be closely watching Rosecrance to see what their next move is in terms of both service line expansion and as a potential M&A target.

Value-based care bet

Eleanor Health is one of the pioneers of value-based care in the substance use disorder movement.

With more than $100 million in capital raised, the provider has set out ambitious growth plans.

Like many startups, Eleanor has navigated operational challenges. Over the past few years, the company has seen staff reductions and leadership changes.

In 2022, the company laid off roughly 20% of its workforce. Most recently, the company laid off nearly its entire Community Outreach team, in an effort to shift investments into “more effective channels.”

There have also been leadership changes in the organization. In 2023, the company’s founder, Corbin Petro, stepped down as CEO and was replaced five months later with Sevita-vet William McKinney.

Still, the provider is worth watching, as it has outlined new growth plans. In May, the company launched its online therapy service in New Mexico, marking the ninth state in which the company has operations.

But New Mexico appears to be just the start of Eleanor’s expansion efforts. McKinney told BHB in May that by the end of the year, the company will have almost doubled the number of states it operates in.

If successful, Eleanor Health has the potential to set up a roadmap for value-based care arrangements in SUD treatment. Its hybrid model also offers a future-looking approach to care. We’ll be watching to see if Eleanor’s growth plan pays off and more payers sign on for value-based deals.

Provider for sale?

As the largest addiction treatment provider in North America, it would be remiss not to include Baymark on this list. What’s more is that reports have circulated that its private equity investor, Webster Equity Partners, is looking for a buyer for the company.

But this wouldn’t be the first time Webster has plotted a Baymark sale. The investor reportedly attempted to sell Baymark in 2019 but instead transferred it to a continuation vehicle in 2021.

Webster first invested in Baymark in 2015. This is well past its traditional hold period for a private equity company. Still, the provider has grown exponentially over the last 10 years through a combination of M&A and organic growth. But it could be time for a new strategic growth partner.

It has also had a recent leadership change. In 2024, David White stepped down as CEO and was replaced by Marshal Salomon.

The company’s opioid treatment programs have recently come into question with a ranking member of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Healthcare heading an information probe into the practices and patient outcomes of several for-profit methadone clinics, including Baymark.

Baymark has also faced some operational challenges. In January, the provider announced that its patients’ records were exposed during a data breach that occurred last fall.

We’ll be closely watching to see if Baymark lands a new private equity partner in the next year. Additionally, we will monitor if the data breach or senate inquiry impacts a deal.

–Ashleigh Hollowell contributed to the reporting of this story