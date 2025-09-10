Diana Health Raises $55.4M for Mental Health, Integrated Health Offering for Women

Women’s health startup Diana Health, which also offers behavioral health, has raised $55.4 million.

The New York City-based company disclosed in publicly available documents filed Sept. 8 that the fundraise included an equity sale and the conversion of debt to equity. The documents do not disclose what share of the sale was attributed to the debt conversion.

The company operates in-person and virtual services. Its footprint includes 10 locations in Tennessee, Florida and Texas. Services include coordinated services provided by obstetrician-gynecologists, certified nurse midwives, mental health therapists, mental health nurse practitioners, registered dieticians and wellness coaches.

Diana Health’s mental health services are also available separately from other services, according to the company’s website. Mental health services include assessments, therapy and psychiatric care led by mental health nurse practitioners.

Services are available via in-network coverage with major insurers.

Before this round, Diana Health had raised $45 million, according to Crunchbase. It raised $34 million in its Series B round in 2023. Norwest Venture Partners led the round. Existing investors .406 Ventures, LRVHealth and AlleyCorp also joined. At that time, the company operated three locations in Tennessee.

The company has not responded to a request for comment.

Venture capital continues to see opportunity at the intersection of mental health and women’s health. Portfolia, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm focused on women-led organizations for health issues that disproportionately affect women, raised its fourth fund. Mamaya Health, a Nashville, Tennessee-based mental health provider, disclosed raising $3 million.