MAHA Plan Targets Youth Mental Health, Overprescribing, Screen Time

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission is looking to reform children’s behavioral health by targeting overmedicalization, mental health prescribing patterns and excessive screen time.

Under the direction of U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy, which was released Sept. 9, is a response to MAHA’s findings released in a May report.

The initial MAHA report compiled research on the Trump administration’s priority areas for healthcare reform. It included a suggested — but unproven — link between autism and the consumption of food coloring, environmental toxins, the impact of psychotropic medication prescribing and persistent technology use on youth mental health, among other things.

Following its release, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform found that the MAHA report contained several fake AI-generated citations for studies that did not exist.

Touted as the plan to address the problems identified in the initial report, the MAHA strategy includes 128 recommendations, but is light on details about how exactly they will be implemented.

“These are bipartisan reforms. Many of them would be unthinkable two years ago,” Kennedy said during a Tuesday press conference. “We are focusing narrowly on nutrition and metabolic health, food quality, cumulative exposures, the acute microbiome, precision agriculture and mental health. And we’re doing all these things with each other cooperatively, and we’re doing them very, very quickly.”

While the new MAHA strategy document does not have a timeline around the implementation of its recommendations, it details cross-agency collaboration between HHS, the Administration for Children and Families, the FDA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The federal agencies will “form a mental health diagnosis and prescription working group to evaluate prescription patterns for selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants and other relevant drugs for children,” according to the strategy document.

HHS plans to hone in on evaluating both the harms and benefits of therapeutic prescriptions and investigate overprescription trends among children and adolescents.

A large body of existing research underscores the safety and effectiveness of SSRIs and other psychotropic medications when used in youth populations. Peer-reviewed research has described these interventions as extremely effective – particularly when paired with behavioral therapy.

The MAHA strategy notes it will also set aside additional funding to strengthen research on mental health and addiction, with special attention to screen time and youth. It notes that agencies will work to increase access to pediatric mental health professionals “as youth anxiety and depression are increasing and are linked to factors such as screen time, vaping, poor nutrition and lack of physical fitness.”

The strategy does not outline how it will increase access to these professionals or detail how much funding will be set aside to study these areas.

Some groups, such as the American Psychiatric Association (APA), have called attention to the strategy’s loose execution details, commenting that the report “leaves a considerable amount of latitude in how each of the recommendations will be implemented.”

“If the report’s recommendation to examine psychiatric medication prescribing patterns is implemented, it is essential that psychiatric researchers are directly involved in the process,” a Sept. 9 statement from the APA reads. “Their expertise is critical to contextualizing the data and understanding how it should be applied to patient care in the current health care system.”

The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) shared similar sentiments in reaction to the recommendations, noting it will “continue to review the Make America Healthy Again strategy and join our partner organizations in urging the Trump administration to inform every action with thoroughly researched scientific evidence from psychiatrists and other behavioral healthcare practitioners.”

NABH President and CEO Shawn Coughlin added that, “We also emphasize that when comparing our practices with practices in other countries… differences in prevalence in no way make overdiagnosis and overtreatment ‘empirically evident.’”

Public education campaigns and school-based programming seem to be the primary lever the MAHA Commission will use to accomplish many of its recommendations.

The release of these strategies comes on the heels of a leaked report obtained by The Wall Street Journal that suggests HHS Secretary Kennedy will soon publish research linking the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to increased autism diagnoses. The claim is one that has been widely debunked by research, including by a 2024 study involving nearly 2.5 million children, which determined “acetaminophen use during pregnancy was not associated with children’s risk of autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.”

This is not the first time the HHS secretary has touted a debunked claim related to autism spectrum disorder. During a May Senate committee hearing, Kennedy commented on looking into chelation therapies for autism. Chelation therapy is a method of using chemicals to remove heavy metal toxins from the body. Research from the National Institutes of Health has determined “no clinical trial evidence was found to suggest that pharmaceutical chelation is an effective intervention for [autism spectrum disorder].”

The MAHA strategy does not include any mention of the debunked connection between Tylenol and autism. As it relates to recommendations around autism spectrum disorder, the MAHA strategy only states that HHS, NIH and CMS will “study the root causes of autism, including through the [Real World Data Platform].”

The data platform was widely criticized earlier this year after the HHS announced it would collect data from medical records, federal databases, commercial databases, insurance claims, lab tests, genomic records and even smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Initially, this sparked concerns that it would be a national autism registry, which the agency has since walked back. Although the data platform appears to be what it will use in its place to advance autism research, in addition to $50 million set aside for comprehensive exploration efforts. However, experts familiar with those research efforts recently told CNN that the proposed autism studies have not yet started.

It is unclear when a forthcoming, more robust report might be published on autism’s root causes, especially if research has not started, but Kennedy has repeatedly said it will be released this September.

The MAHA strategy for advancing children’s health appears to take a different direction than recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) Bright Futures Guidelines, which for mental health doubles down on proactive screening recommendations, emotional management and proper medication usage.

“I think it’s very confusing for families to know what to do these days,” Dr. Carol Weitzman, a developmental behavioral pediatrician and the co-director of the Autism Spectrum Center at Boston Children’s Hospital and a member of the AAP, told Behavioral Health Business. “I think you’re going to see contradictory recommendations. There are states and agencies that are going to make recommendations that are in direct conflict with things that are said by the federal government. That makes it very confusing for people.”

Weitzman played a major role in writing the recently updated guidelines issued this August by the AAP, urging providers to screen for emotional, mental and behavioral health problems more widely.