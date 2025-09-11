Unmind Gets Fresh $26M to Build-Out AI Agent, Scale Platform

London-based digital mental health company Unmind has received $26 million in growth capital from Trinity Capital, less than two months after landing $35 million in a Series C round.

The fresh capital infusion will be used as debt financing and put toward scaling Unmind’s operations, the ongoing development of its AI agent “Nova” and hiring new staff, according to a press release.

To date, the company has raised more than $100 million since its inception in 2016. Unmind’s largest single funding round was its Series B back in 2021, which raised $47 million.

Advertisement

“Trinity’s support accelerates our work to deliver complete mental health care that drives both human and business potential,” Dr. Nick Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Unmind stated in the release.

The business-to-business solution provides therapy, coaching, an employee assistance program (EAP) with a 24/7 crisis hotline, a mood tracker and AI coaching options.

The company’s recent funding round, which closed July 31, was primarily focused on expanding Unmind’s U.S. presence. Now, the new funding will deepen that strategy and also allow it to invest funds in “innovation” areas, which an Unmind spokesperson told Behavioral Health Business entails adding to its AI solution “better data insights to help organizations act on measure and act on wellbeing while proving ROI.”

Advertisement

Following its Series C raise, Unmind also announced the appointment of former BetterUp executive Laura Moniz de Aragao as its chief revenue officer to lead its go-to-market strategy and oversee strategic partnerships.

Unmind already works with top U.S. companies, including Major League Baseball, Disney, Uber and Diageo – the maker of adult beverages like Smirnoff and Guinness. Nearly 3 million employees use its B2B platform.

In a self-supported study, Unmind reportedly found that its partnership with a multinational consumer goods company yielded $1 million in productivity uplift, a 16% reduction in employee stress, a 10% reduction in absenteeism and work impairment and a 3.49 times return on investment.

As AI solutions continue to multiply across the health care sector, cost savings and quantifiable metrics that showcase their effectiveness will become paramount for attracting partnerships and investors.

Unmind’s AI agent, Nova, is essentially a chatbot that helps triage users to the right type of care at the right time with human-clinical oversight.

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2025, Unmind’s primary focus is on its chatbot Nova.

Unmind will begin work on a “natural voice option, new ways to interact, and smarter signposting to therapy, coaching, or crisis care,” a company spokesperson told BHB. “After that, we’re introducing live, human-like avatar interactions so people can talk to Nova naturally, anytime. Our goal: meet 75% of needs through self-guided tools, 24% through coaching/therapy, and refer the 1% who need it to the highest quality crisis care.”

In addition to Trinity Capital’s investment, Unmind is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Project A Ventures, Felix Capital and TELUS Global Ventures, among others.