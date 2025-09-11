Why Tougher Payer Negotiations in 2025 Signal Maturation for Behavioral Health

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Contracting in the behavioral health space has become increasingly challenging in 2025.

Typically, finding and understanding the underlying forces that shape the industry requires the Behavioral Health Business team to really dig in. This issue is different. The frustration with the moment is evident.

In the several events that we’ve organized this year, leaders of behavioral health organizations are increasingly open about their frustrations with health plans, both in one-on-one conversations and during panel discussions. This contrasts sharply with the partner-minded tone that characterized the last few years.

I consulted with two industry insiders, both of whom transitioned to behavioral health from careers in health insurance. Behavioral health’s interactions with payers are going to get more complicated and more advanced now that behavioral health is no longer in the limelight. That said, there hasn’t been a total regression on the progress the industry has made in being taken more seriously within health care.

In this BHB+ Update, I’ll explore:

— Two differing assessments of the status of payer-provider relations 2025

— A case for carving out behavioral health benefits management

— Why behavioral health has to put its money where its mouth is

Degradation of relations or a smaller-than-hoped-for step forward?

Brian Wheelan, CEO of the outpatient mental health provider Transformations Care Network, didn’t hold back in his summation of where payer relations are going in behavioral health: “The frontline relationship with the payers is really, really bad and getting worse.”

In 2025, Transformations Care Network has acutely felt the impacts of several trends within the payer landscape that have degraded its ability to work with health plans.

This includes the move away from behavioral health plan carve-outs within the insurance industry (especially with Medicaid), the integration of health plans leading to the removal of longtime subject matter experts, a wave of layoffs across many plans, and the use of AI in place of humans to answer questions about specific claims issues.

Wheelan is well-versed in both the mental health and payer worlds. He worked at Beacon Health Options, a managed behavioral health care organization, for nearly 15 years, including as a market president, and has led Transformations Care Network as CEO since its launch in 2021. He’s been there and done that.

He described a loss of expertise as the health plan segment becomes increasingly consolidated and the concept of holistically managing both behavioral health and physical health benefits for members has advanced. Professionals who lead payer contracting and benefits management are often new to the nuances of behavioral health, especially when it comes to utilization management, contracting and credentialing. This may have been driven by a potential misapplication of federal parity rules, which require payers to treat behavioral health the same as physical health benefits. It is definitely clear that this is also driven by health plans being tasked with doing more with less.

For example, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has eliminated over 700 positions this year. CareOregon eliminated 150 positions. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is phasing out 150 employees.

These layoffs are driven by apparent missteps in assessing overall health care spending coming into 2025. Elevated behavioral health spending has occasionally been noted as one of the specialties with higher-than-expected expenditures by large health plans that publicly disclose their financial results.

Another longtime contracting expert working in outpatient mental health who comes from the payer world has a different take. They see progress in behavioral health with payers moving forward, but not as fast as many would like. After all the special consideration behavioral health received due to COVID, the current moment feels like a letdown. But seeing it as a step backwards is wrong, the executive said.

I agreed with this person’s request not to be named in this piece so they would be able to more freely share their insights, in keeping with BHB’s editorial standards. (Note: BHB does this to ensure that unvarnished truths can come out in our coverage for the benefit of our readers. See our “Confessions” series for similar principles at play.)

“I’m not saying behavioral health is not in the top five, but it’s not No. 1 anymore,” this executive said.

Understanding the perspective of the payers provides helpful context, they said. Commercial health plans and Medicaid MCOs are ultimately accountable to their respective clients for spending. If one line item rockets up, there needs to be another that goes down to prove that the increased cost was legitimate and worth it. When there are no clear connections between historically increased spending and some other obvious benefit, health plans dig in with skepticism to at the very least protect against fraud.

While several studies have shown an overall decrease in health care utilization and spending with increased behavioral health usage, these academic exercises hit very differently within a health plan. And this idea that elevated behavioral health will lead to financial benefit for a health plan and the entity that health plan works for is not a given.

“Everyone just assumes that’s true,” this executive said. “There is a little bit of a less developed thought process around behavioral health and the impact and overall cost of care. I would have liked to have seen us have that already. Once you have that, everything starts falling into place behind it, all of the programs, because everyone agrees that it’s good.”

Health plans understand clearly from the present zeitgeist that investments in managing and potentially preventing chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes have a much tighter connection to savings. Overall, these and other conditions make up much larger segments of spending and management and have always gotten much more attention.

However, the present and future are very different. Many health plans find the fundamental promise of behavioral health compelling — that mental health improvements will improve overall health— and many are working on modeling the benefits of spending on behavioral health. Because behavioral health is so distinct from other specialties, it presents a more challenging task.

“I think they are trying to do it. But it isn’t necessarily something that gets a lot of resources,” the executive said. “Remember, behavioral health is still part of the zeitgeist. But behavioral health is a sliver of what they are and do.”

An argument for carve-outs

Consolidation in the health plan world has reduced the share of work done by managed behavioral health care organizations or other organizations that specialize in this type of benefit management but may operate under a different name.

Wheelan laid out six reasons why it’s preferable to have specialized entities managing behavioral health benefits.

Carve-out entities often have specialized and dedicated staff to interface with providers. They often make better use of and share more data. Contracting is optimized for behavioral health and is simply done more effectively than in the integrated payer world. Credentialing practices are further optimized for the subtleties of behavioral health. In billing, they better understand the use of “extender” providers such as associate and post-doctorate students and nurse practitioners.

“The level of engagement is a whole other world,” Wheelan said, saying that his staff will struggle for months just to talk with some integrated payers.

Finally, value-based care discussions are much more meaningful and better reflect value within behavioral health. Wheelan is a skeptic of most value-based care contracting in behavioral health these days. However, in cases where his organization has developed substantive value-based care agreements, it has been with carve-out plans.

“The only thing I can tell you that is positive about some of the big integrated plans is some of them are so paranoid about parity that they just put out a big high rate … and then you’ll never hear from them again,” Wheelan said.

Growing up means accountability

Still, some are optimistic about the industry’s direction with payer relations. The behavioral health industry is still in its infancy relative to other health care specialties, at least as far as its recognition with the collective payer-provider complex goes.

It has grown immensely in just a few years. But the expansion of behavioral health’s use by patients and its relevance in the wider health care economy almost necessitate additional scrutiny. As I’ve written before, with the spotlight comes the microscope.

This is necessary for further legitimization of the behavioral health industry.

“I view it almost as a positive that the focus is on us because we’re growing and becoming more accepted and mature,” the unnamed executive said.

The maturation of the space comes with a new standard that the entire industry must strive for. In the past, even during COVID, assessments of a behavioral health company’s quality were nearly totally focused on access to care. Given the expansion of the space and the elevated investment from both payers and investors, the standard has been raised. One way to look at the standard of the moment is this: can you be accountable for your actions.

Maybe there is a parallel between growing up as a person and growing up as an industry. I’m a father raising a couple of young kids. As they get older and more sophisticated as humans, they are capable of doing so much more than just even a year ago. So, I expect them to do more.

Behavioral health is in a challenging moment, full of growing pains. At the very least, the path forward is clear for individual providers and for the industry as a whole: to undeniably demonstrate an ability to bring all the opportunities of the industry to life.

“You can no longer say you are great. You have to prove you are great,” the unnamed executive said.