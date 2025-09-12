Cerebral Raises $25M Just Over a Month After First Acquisition

Digital mental health unicorn Cerebral has raised a fresh $25 million in capital, according to public records.

This is the second new development over the past couple of months for the virtual provider, which has faced scrutiny over its prescribing and business practices in the past. In August, Cerebral announced its first-ever acquisition of virtual behavioral health care company Resilience Labs. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Resilience Labs brought to the table its therapy and medication management offering, as well as a proprietary clinician development platform designed to reduce psychiatrist and therapist turnover and burnout. Cerebral pitched the deal as a way to improve its clinical quality—a focus for the company that has historically faced criticism in this area.

The provider has also undergone a leadership transition. In March, former Cerebral CEO Dr. David Mou announced his plans to step down as he started a new venture focused on behavioral health triage. Brian Reinken, a former board member of Cerebral, took over as interim CEO.

The combination of new funding, deal activity and leadership could mark a turnaround chapter for the company.

Behavioral Health Business has reached out to Cerebral for comment.

Since its founding in 2019, Cerebral has garnered significant investor interest. This new infusion of capital brings the company’s total raise to roughly $487 million. During its Series C funding round, it hit a $4.8 billion valuation.

Still, the company has been in the public spotlight over the last few years, particularly for its prescribing practices of stimulants for ADHD. In late 2024, the company was hit with a potential $6.6 million penalty as part of a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, resolving an investigation into the provider’s policies and practices for controlled substance prescribing.

The company has faced a slew of other challenges in the past, including a legal battle with its founder and ex-CEO Kyle Robertson, a series of layoffs and abandoning controlled substance prescribing altogether.