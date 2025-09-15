ER-Based Buprenorphine Initiation Drove More Patients to Care

New research posits that emergency departments may provide a key setting to get people with opioid use disorders (OUDs) into treatment at scale, potentially driving up the dismally low number of people with such diagnoses accessing treatment.

An examination of the CA Bridge program and other data from California reveals that the implementation of this state-backed, in-emergency-room program led to a median of 58 days of uninterrupted treatment. Additionally, the program offers a potential gateway to tens of thousands of patients across the state.

“CA Bridge has helped transform emergency care throughout California to include low-barrier buprenorphine for OUD. The program has developed a successful model for scaling ED addiction care across diverse practice settings, with high adoption and service provision,” the study reads.

Between July 2022 and December 2023, the CA Bridge program provided 165,671 patient navigator encounters and 44,996 buprenorphine treatments at the 252 participating hospital emergency departments.

Under the CA Bridge program, hospitals receive funding and assistance from the state to maintain emergency department buprenorphine prescribing and patient navigation programs, which help patients connect to outpatient care and access take-home naloxone.

About 49% of the buprenorphine prescriptions made in the emergency department were for patients’ first buprenorphine prescription. About 36% of patients who initiated a buprenorphine prescription in that setting fill a second. However, well more than half, 73%, were written by nonemergency room providers.

The study demonstrates the opportunity for additional OUD work to be provided in hospitals, a setting that does not usually have dedicated resources and competency for most behavioral health issues.

“Health systems are generally not required to provide OUD treatment, and most opt to refer patients with OUD to outside behavioral health programs,” the study states.

Thus, patients, though in need of care, do not get it in emergency room settings if OUD is involved. Previous research cited in this study finds that ER-based addiction treatment services are rare: only 5% to 12% are prescribed medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) if they present with an opioid use disorder.

The study highlighted significant variations between types of hospitals and their location.

Public hospitals saw about 81% more engagement with the patient navigators than private ones. Rural hospitals had about 54% less engagement compared to the urban hospitals. Similarly, buprenorphine treatments were about 50% higher in public hospitals. However, the rate of treatment did not vary between urban and rural facilities.

“This successful transformation of OUD emergency care in one state suggests that similar improvements can be made nationwide,” Elizabeth Samuels, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and an author of the study, said in a statement. “EDs play a significant role in providing OUD treatment, and we can apply what we have learned in California to successfully treat more patients across the country.”