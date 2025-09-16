Gambling Addiction Treatment Provider Birches Health Secures $20M 

Gambling addiction provider Birches Health announced it raised $20 million across two rounds: one closed last month and the other at the end of 2023.

The venture capital and investment giant General Catalyst led the seed round, which closed in December 2023. AlleyCorp led the Series A round, which closed in August 2025. Other investors in the rounds included Will Ventures, defy.vc, Haystack, Operator Partners and other undisclosed investors, according to a news release.

Will Ventures, AlleyCorp and General Catalyst are the three “central stakeholders” of the company, Elliott Rapaport, founder and CEO of Birches Health, told Behavioral Health Business.

The company announced its funding publicly on Tuesday.

The New York City-based digital behavioral health company treats gambling addiction and other compulsive addictions, including video gaming, sex, pornography and internet addictions.

The funding will be used to expand the size of its provider network, provide specialized training to its clinicians, deepen its ability to track and impact clinical outcomes and increase the number of payer relationships it has with private health plans and state health entities, Rapaport said.

While increased access to and the power of personal digital devices like cell phones have contributed to compulsive addictions, Rapaport said that providing care through the same devices is key to the company’s mission.

“Our North Star is combating gambling disorder and related behavioral addiction disorders and the significant harm that can result using proven and specialized methods of care,” Rapaport said. “As part of that, our focus here is on accessible treatment.”

A digital care model overcomes geographic barriers to accessing care in a similar manner to partnering with private health plans or state health agencies, which removes financial barriers to care. Birches Health partners with over 100 payers, Rapaport added.

The Birches Health digital model provides personalized care to patients. The company maintains that it has assembled the largest network of specialized clinicians in the U.S.

The company’s services are available in all 50 states. Specific services include individual, family, couples, group therapy, resilience programming and peer recovery support.

“Birches has developed a much-needed, evidence-based clinical solution with a unique program acuity matched to the needs of the individual in the comfort of their home, offering a viable path to recovery,” Dr. Martin Rosenzweig, a company board member and the ex-chief medical officer of behavioral health at Optum, said in the release.

Research shows problematic gambling has troubling, wider connections to other serious behavioral health and social concerns: 38% of those facing problematic gambling perpetuate intimate partner violence, while 37% are victims of it. They are also at three- to four-times higher risk of suicide, according to research from Rutgers Addiction Research Center.

Others tie a rise in gambling addiction to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized sports betting across the U.S. Research from the University of California, San Diego, shows that the rate of people exhibiting help-seeking behaviors for gambling addiction online has increased 23% since then.

A survey conducted by the National Council on Problem Gambling in April 2024 found that the share of people who report at least one of four potentially problematic gambling behaviors at a rate of “many times” was at about 8%, near the baseline of the first version of the survey launched in 2018.

More and more in the health care and investor space are taking note and taking action regarding gambling addiction.

In May, Behavioral Health Business reported that Chattanooga, Tennessee-based digital mental health provider Kindbridge Behavioral Health raised $5.4 million for its gambling and gaming addiction treatment platform. Kindbridge has a partnership with DraftKings, one of the largest purveyors of online sports gambling in the world.