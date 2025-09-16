Sweeping Federal Changes Are Coming: Behavioral Health Providers Should Be Self-Reliant

Keeping up with new regulations and policies that impact the behavioral health industry can almost feel like a full-time job.

Ongoing changes to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, combined with funding cuts, are creating uncertainty throughout the industry. Many providers are actively seeking ways to future-proof their practices.

“The most significant risks that we’re talking about these days and talking about every day are the shift in federal approach, I think more poignantly, the differences in states’ impact and their reactions and responses,” Citizen Advocates CEO James Button said at Behavioral Health Business’ Virtual Risk Summit. “So everybody is managing potential losses of coverage, especially for folks who serve Medicaid populations, and even more so, a shift in what’s considered fraud and abuse. So all of these combined, lend to a fairly unsettled operating environment with risks in both public policy and in funding.”

Malone, New York-based Citizens Advocate is a provider of mental health and addiction treatment services. It has approximately 750 employees serving 8,000 individuals.

While the federal regulatory environment remains uncertain, providers must begin to evaluate both best-case and worst-case scenarios. Providers should be cautious about waiting for federal announcements or state responses to federal changes before planning their future, according to Button.

“Our encouragement to [other providers] is really just scenario plan, risk adjust for each potential outcome, and to avoid looking to your state and local regulators to fill the gaps left by some of these sweeping federal changes,” Button said.

Button cautioned against looking to state governments to fill the budget gap left by federal cuts to Medicaid.

“We’re super grateful to be working in a state that is so proactive and progressive,” Button said. “We know exactly where our regulator stands, but they’ve been very clear with us that this is going to create a large budget gap, and there’s going to be some sweeping federal changes that simply are not going to be able to be completely filled, so be self-reliant.”

Still, some providers are looking at changes to Medicaid as a catalyst.

“States, governors, state legislatures, Medicaid directors, and mental health commissioners are going to need to redesign their programs around more cost-effective models and providers,” Chris Santarsiero, vice president of government affairs at Connections Health Solutions, said during the Risk Summit. “We see it as an opportunity.”

Santarsiero noted that providers should be able to demonstrate their value proposition to new stakeholders, budget directors and legislative leaders.

Connections Health Solutions is a Phoenix, Arizona-based mental health service provider that specializes in crisis stabilization and enrollment in outpatient services. Its operations span five states.

Cuts could be a matter of sink or swim for providers relying on Medicaid.

“I think great performing and serving providers like ours will thrive,” Santarsiero said. “And I think some of the programs that maybe aren’t as cost-effective or valuable to stakeholders may not survive.”

While Medicaid is a crucial revenue source for many behavioral health providers, diversifying revenue streams is also healthy and vital.

“One of the things that we’ve really invested in over the past couple of years is our relationships with commercial payers,” Button said. “We’ve been out early and upfront and transparent and communicative about the services and supports that we deliver and how important it is in terms of access for their beneficiaries to have access to some of our services and supports, and this has allowed us to move our payer mix in each one of our locations in an effort to be less reliant on Medicaid and be more diversified.”