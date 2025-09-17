Autism Therapy Providers Consider Lawsuits Over Amerigroup Payment Delays, Nonpayment

Several autism therapy providers in Georgia are considering their legal options after months of frustration with Amerigroup, an Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) entity that is set to conclude its operations as a Medicaid managed care organization in the state.

The complaints of leaders at these organizations center around four issues. It takes unreasonably long to empanel new providers in the Amerigroup network. Previously empaneled providers are suddenly treated as out-of-network. Payments are made with significant delays. Finally, providers allege that there is no recourse through formal or informal means within the company’s management.

These issues challenge autism therapy providers’ ability to add clinicians to existing clinics, open new clinics and serve Amerigroup Medicaid patients.

“They give us the runaround all the time, and we’ve hired counsel to help us deal with this issue,” a CEO of an autism therapy provider headquartered and operating several sites of service in Georgia told BHB. “We sent them a very detailed letter explaining exactly what had happened, and I kid you not, they didn’t respond for months.

“So not only are they not doing what they should on the front end, they’re not even following their own dispute resolution process.”

This provider, along with others, hopes to avoid potentially costly legal battles over the issue. However, the interactions with Amerigroup over the year so far, which have accelerated in the last six months, have pushed conditions to the point of taking such action.

A media relations representative of Amerigroup has not responded to a request for comment.

Behavioral Health Business has heard from several executives in the space that share a common experience. Most requested that their names and the names of their organizations not be used in this article, fearing retaliation by Amerigroup or its sister companies operating in the commercial health plan space.

The state awarded contracts to one of the three incumbent Medicaid managed care organizations: CareSource. The other incumbents Amerigroup and a Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) entity, Peach State Health, plan did not win contracts. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in July 2025 that the state awarded contracts to Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia, Molina Health Care of Georgia and UnitedHealthcare of Georgia. The AJC also reported that Peach State and Amerigroup have sued over alleged impropriety during the bidding process.

The state has delayed the implementation of the new contracts until 2026.

“Effectively, you’ve got Amerigroup, which has been in lame duck status as an MCO in Georgia, and, I don’t know if it’s correlation or causation, but they have basically checked out of credentialing new providers and and claims with any consistency, if and when they ever do credential new providers,” another CEO of a Georgia-based autism therapy provider told BHB.

Collectively, autism therapy providers seem to have varying levels of struggle with Amerigroup. One CEO of an out-of-state autism therapy provider told BHB in an email that Amerigroup had caught up on credentialing and adding new providers to the network: “We were having problems, but they cleaned up over the last few weeks.”

The credentialing process is especially frustrating because providers must be credentialed twice to work with Medicaid managed care organizations. The state has its own process that each clinician has to go through first. Then, the managed care organization can add to that process but accept most of the work the state has already done.

A C-suite leader at Atlanta Autism Center told BHB that Amerigroup has “suddenly loaded our providers in their system incorrectly, so claims are automatically getting denied and we’re not getting paid anything.”

To address this issue, the company has had to create separate spreadsheets outside of the existing system for every claim, facilitating both processing and reprocessing.

“Now we’re spending our resources, our time, to correct their loading issues,” the executive said. “They are stalling in any way they can to pay us.”

From this executive’s perspective, there have been unusual and sudden issues with processing claims, resulting in significant delays in claims processing. A pattern of uneven reimbursement extends to 2023, where an issue arises that delays payment that gets resolved just for a new issue to emerge. The company is now behind over $200,000 with outstanding claims going back to the start of the year.

Such an experience is especially troublesome for a company like Atlanta Autism Center. Nearly all of the company’s patients, in the realm of 98%, are covered by Medicaid directly or the managed care organizations.

“So this is a huge impact for us,” the Atlanta Autism Center executive said.

Atlanta Autism Center has also had increased struggles with other managed care organizations in the state. Combined, these challenges have put the company under significant financial stress. It has challenged the company’s ability to do payroll and required it to drain savings and other cash reserves.

So far ,the company has not had to lay off staff, and there is no existential question for the company yet. But things have “gotten to the point where it’s becoming concerning.” In response, the Atlanta Autism Center is adding new services to grow its revenue. These include speech therapy, feeding therapy, genetics testing and research studies.

Atlanta Autism Center is networking with similarly impacted providers and considering teaming on some kind of action together.

Most of the leaders contacted for this article said they are considering not taking new Amerigroup members and working to discharge ones already in care. None have made that move yet.

“We would not move to discharge quickly,” one provider said. “Because we don’t want to leave any kids in a lurch. But we can’t have a situation where we’re providing free services, which is effectively what it is.”

The struggles of autism therapy providers reflect a long-simmering frustration bubbling under the surface of payer-provider relations. In 2025, that frustration is surfacing more in behavioral health, replacing a much friendlier tone from previous years.

All of the providers considering legal action are aware that the effort will be expensive and potentially risky. One executive said they hope that pushing for arbitration, the venue for legal dispute required by their contract with Amerigroup, will result in a quick resolution with all their demands met.

Another provider recognizes that its organization has limited resources, especially in comparison to the large national platform companies in the space. He also hopes to send a message to payers about the present dynamic between providers and payers.

“I have fewer resources than some of the big companies, but I have enough anger and spite towards the payers that I’m willing to invest or waste money fighting them just to at least serve as a deterrent,” the executive said. “I’m at my wits’ end with this thing.”