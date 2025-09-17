Imagine Pediatrics Closes $67M Round, Will Expand into 12 States in 2026

Nashville, Tennessee-based Imagine Pediatrics has secured $67 million from existing investors, along with new backing from the Autism Impact Fund in a Series B round.

The company provides integrated virtual and at-home medical and behavioral health services to 40,000 children with special care needs at no cost to the family through value-based health plan arrangements. In March, Imagine Pediatrics reported $37.6 million in equity funding and was still seeking to raise an additional $37.4 million at the time.

George Boghos, CEO of Imagine Pediatrics, confirmed to Behavioral Health Business that the $37.6 million is part of the total $67 million raised this round. To date, the company has raised a total of close to $97 million.

Advertisement

With the fresh $67 million in capital from its completed Series B funding round, Imagine Pediatrics plans to expand its operations nationally. Currently, the company operates in Texas, Florida and Washington D.C. As early as 2026, the company will begin expanding into 12 additional states. However, Boghos told BHB the company is keeping details about the exact markets for expansion under wraps at this time.

“It’s being mostly determined by opportunity with our health plan partners that have been happy with the results we’ve delivered in Texas and Florida,” Boghos told BHB. “They’re interested in taking us to the additional states that they’re in.”

Some of the capital will also be put toward refining the AI-enabled capabilities of its technology platform and enhancing the personalization of care plans and scaling its existing value-based arrangements with major health plans.

Advertisement

“Everything we do at Imagine Pediatrics is value-based in nature,” Boghos said. “As we go into additional states, as well as continuing to expand in our current states, the idea is to enter value-based arrangements with health plans and other partners to be able to deliver our care in a way that maximizes outcomes.”

Since its 2022 founding, Imagine Pediatrics has focused on forming strong value-based partnerships, which Boghos said led to $65 million in savings for these partners in 2024 alone.

“We join hand-in-hand with our health plans and work collaboratively with them to care for the population we’re serving,” Boghos told BHB. “The way the $65 million in savings comes out is because of our value-based care arrangements. We’re looking at the population of kids we’re caring for, what their total spend on healthcare was prior to Imagine being involved. A lot of that is hospital and emergency room expenses, which are oftentimes preventable. Then we’re able to look at health care claims data in the current period and see the difference pre- and post-care with our involvement, so the $65 million is how much we saved on our population.”

While Imagine Pediatrics is continuing to build out its AI and technology capabilities, the care, Boghos said, will continue to be delivered to children by humans – not the platform.

“It’s the combination of the virtual and in-person care that we’re able to provide,” Boghos told BHB. “Virtual gets us most of the way there, but there’s always room for in-person care in the home. So our ability to send Imagine team members into the home and clinicians into the home for preventative as well as acute situations sets us apart.”

Once a child is referred for care with Imagine Pediatrics for intellectual disability, a neurodivergent diagnosis, autism or other special needs care, the company assigns each family a specific pediatrician, nurse and social worker who will stay with their case. This allows the team to “leverage the trust in the relationship over a long period of time to start driving impact and improving outcomes,” Boghos explained.

While the company has its sights set on 2026 expansion efforts across multiple states, at this time it is not anticipating any merger or acquisition activity, the CEO confirmed.

Imagine Pediatrics’ primary focus throughout the next year will be on scaling successfully and “continued investment in and enhancing of the effectiveness of the care model, both on the clinical intervention development side, as well as the technology, data, AI and personalization aspect,” he said.