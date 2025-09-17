Lemonaid Health, 23andMe’s Telehealth Platform Including Mental Health Care, Sold for $10M

Lemonaid Health, the telehealth arm of bankrupt 23andMe, has been acquired by Bambu Ventures in partnership with Innova Capital Partners for $10 million.

The telehealth company, which provides digital mental health, primary care and dermatology services, was initially purchased by 23andMe for $400 million in 2021. However, since the DNA-testing giant’s downfall and a major data breach led it to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in March, the company has been trying to find ways to turn lemons into lemonade and sell its telehealth subsidiary.

In July, the TTAM Research Institute, a nonprofit medical research organization founded by 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki, agreed to acquire the bankrupt corporation, including Lemonaid Health. The TTAM Research Institute agreed to purchase Lemonaid Health for $2.5 million “subject to higher and better offers,” according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advertisement

Following that, some publications reported Lemonaid Health was seeking a $10 million sale price.

Meanwhile, Bambu Ventures and Innova had been “collaborating nearly four months ago on the pursuit of Lemonaid Health,” according to a press release.

As of Sept. 10, the venture partners entered into a stock purchase agreement to obtain 100% of Lemonaid Health’s outstanding capital stock for a total price of $10 million in cash, with a $2.5 million good-faith deposit toward that price.

Advertisement

“We are excited to pair vision with operational excellence, bringing Lemonaid back to an aggressive growth mindset,” Richard Hearn, general partner at Bambu Ventures, said in a statement.

As part of its acquisition, Bambu and Innova will appoint Hearn and Kyle Pretsch, another general partner at the firm, to provide executive leadership and oversee Lemonaid’s operations. Another executive, Bambu’s founder Dylan Runne, will serve on Lemonaid’s board of directors.

The most immediate priorities post-acquisition will be to expand Lemonaid’s on-demand telehealth services, online pharmacy and make enhancements to the platform so that care is both easier and faster to access.

It is unclear whether 23andMe will continue to have a partnership with or offer services through Lemonaid Health. A spokesperson for 23andMe told BHB the company is “not providing comment on the transaction.”