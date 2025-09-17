Paying the Price for Preventive Pediatric Mental Health Care: Is ROI Worth It?

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Preventive mental health screenings for children and teens could play a critical role in early intervention and the reduction of behavioral health issues. Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued new guidance encouraging such screenings in pediatric care settings.

The AAP’s guidance is a call to action for providers and may help influence payment structures and reimbursement models. But the push for this is happening at the same time the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is advocating to reduce or remove mental health screening from schools entirely.

In a Sept. 10 opinion piece in The Washington Post written by RFK Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, the two argue that schools “should not deliver children into the hands of ‘screeners’ and therapists for treatment until they have directly addressed the unhealthy behaviors that many children have in America today.”



Rather than treating mental health issues in children with medicine and therapy, the two write that the focus of children’s mental well-being should be via a “return to the natural sources of mental well-being: strong families, nutrition and fitness, and hope for the future.”

For a sector that has long been episodic and reactionary, integrating preventive health services on a larger scale is an uphill battle. The lack of parity enforcement and stigma has largely left proactive treatments sidelined in behavioral health and contradictory directives from the AAP and the HHS secretary only add challenges for providers.

“If they don’t deal with access to care and other barriers that get in the way of utilizing mental health care, they’re not going to solve those issues,” Dr. Mill Brown, Chief Medical Officer at Spring Health, told Behavioral Health Business. “Therefore, these prevention programs won’t scale within the healthcare community, because they never solve the access issue.”

Spring Health is a mental health solution delivered via employee assistance programs (EAPs).

It’s not the first time recommendations from the HHS secretary have been at odds with guidance from academic groups such as the AAP. Last week’s release of the Make America Healthy Again strategy revealed several priorities different from those laid out in AAP’s Bright Futures Guidelines. The HHS secretary’s push to remove screenings for mental health is also in direct opposition to legislative moves states like Delaware, Massachusetts and most recently Illinois, have made to ramp up mental health screening for youth.

“I think you’re going to see contradictory recommendations,” Dr. Carol Weitzman, a developmental behavioral pediatrician and the co-director of the Autism Spectrum Center at Boston Children’s Hospital and a member of the AAP, said. “There are states and agencies that are going to make recommendations that are in direct conflict with things that are said by the federal government. That makes it very confusing for people.”

Weitzman played a major role in writing the recently updated mental health screening guidelines issued in August by the AAP.

Is the ROI worth it?

While mental health screenings have been around for some time, scaling these models has been challenging due to low reimbursement rates, a lack of parity and a lack of payer interest. It’s also hard to prove a return on investment from a business perspective.

“If you can screen and identify a need earlier in the course of illness, it’s much easier to treat the illness,” Brown said. “It’s really hard to show it on the healthcare side, because you’re so upstream. It takes so long to prove prevention that A: it’s hard to show it at all and B: if you can show it, the stakeholders involved are like, ‘Well, if the savings are 10 years from now…’ If you don’t show ROI in the first three years, that health plan is like, ‘I’m not going to see those savings. So why should I invest?’”

All of this is set against the backdrop of an ongoing national youth mental health crisis, first declared a national issue by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in 2021. In 2022, America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), a trade association for the health insurance industry, issued guidelines to advance mental health care and coverage.

“Health plans are deeply committed to expanding access to affordable, effective preventive behavioral health care,” an AHIP spokesperson told BHB. “From preventive screenings with no cost sharing for beneficiaries to crisis support, plans work closely with providers to deliver services across care settings and improve outcomes – ensuring patients receive the appropriate care at the right time.”

Despite that, mental health treatment has stalled for youth. In the last year, 300,000 fewer adolescents received any mental health care than the year prior. Gaps in substance use disorder treatment for this population also remain high.

Dr. Jeanne Marconi, senior vice president for business development and strategic partnerships at Brightline, told BHB that one persistent barrier to the widespread adoption of more proactive behavioral health screenings is not only the lack of reimbursement incentives, but also the lack of actionable ways to address mental health after a screening yields a positive result.

“The value of a screening tool is not only identifying what it is, but then having some sort of action that you can take to address it,” Marconi said. “So, access and capacity become another issue and then payment.”

Brightline is a virtual and in-person provider of mental health and psychiatry services for youth up to age 18.

Under CPT code 96127, which is used to report screenings like the PHQ-9 and GAD-7, average reimbursement payments for providers is around $5, Marconi said.

“I have to give it to the patient. They have to fill it out. My staff has to copy it, put it in the chart, it has to be scored. Then I have to talk to the patient about it all for $5?,” Marconi said. “When you do a checkup, let’s say I find something like strep throat. I can’t get paid for both. So either I have to do the screening for free, or I have to tell the patient, ‘I can only do this, and then I’ll bring you back.’ Then what happens? They don’t come back. There are so many of these disruptors.”

Building better frameworks for preventive care

While many health plans do provide preventive screenings with no cost-sharing for patients, providers and pediatricians can be reluctant to offer the service because of the fragmented mental health care framework that exists thereafter.

“There is payment for screening, but I think that providers sometimes are very reluctant to screen because they feel like they don’t know what to do with kids who screen positive,” Weitzman said. “It’s a huge problem… We have to ask ourselves, ‘Why is that so out of balance? Why is attending to behavioral health not valued in the same way?’ It’s been a longstanding problem.”

Even among safety net clinics that offer behavioral health services, Health Resources and Services Administration-funded centers partner with fewer than one-third of outpatient behavioral health providers within a 50-mile radius – making follow-up care after a screening challenging to source.

Although large amounts of peer-reviewed research have determined that early intervention and preventive, routine mental health screenings “would substantially improve” the mental health system’s “ability to protect against mental illness and promote positive function,” workforce shortages also make scaling prevention an issue.

“If you have a workforce shortage of therapists, creating a screening program using a therapist is probably not the best use of that therapist’s capabilities,” Brown said. “That screening can be done by somebody else, whether it’s primary care, whether it’s other types of roles where there’s less of a shortage, or using health force extenders in some way so that you can actually, actually execute on the preventative services …it’s a disincentive for some people to not build out screening programs if they don’t know that there’s actually a care resource that they can reliably send them to on the other side.”

For preventive screening and proactive mental health care to really scale and gain widespread adoption in the existing health care environment, Weitzman said it will require increased participation from primary care providers and pediatricians. Embedding behavioral health professionals within health systems and clinics is also essential for delivering better care to patients.

“Screening is just one component of addressing mental, emotional behavioral health,” Weitzman said. “What we really want to have is flexible models of care with embedded mental health in every primary care practice, so that there are these warm handoffs and a seamless movement between screening, recognition and carefully triaging patients to where they need to go. That’s the direction that I think we need to move in.”

However, if HHS continues to be at odds with the use case for screening and preventive behavioral health care, building better frameworks will likely become more of a challenge.

Still, Brown thinks the use of technology advancements can help.

“If I can screen people and I can do self-help support on the front end and then secondary and tertiary levels of prevention can screen for those who need care and get them into care early, in high-quality ways that we can actually measure, then you have that whole system of primary, secondary and tertiary prevention,” he said. “I think we can actually get there as we use technology and AI tooling to personalize and make it dynamically responsive to people’s needs.”