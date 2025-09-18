Addiction Treatment Providers Expand into Eating Disorders as Major Players Retreat

This is a BHB+ exclusive article

Operating an eating disorder treatment provider is no small feat, as doing so requires mental and physical health expertise.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a number of providers either exit or pull back on eating disorder treatment service lines. Most recently, Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) announced a major scale-back on its eating disorder treatment facilities, for instance.

Industry leaders have told Behavioral Health Business that this trend will continue before the market eventually stabilizes.

“There will be contractions before there is consolidation and expansion,” Abhilash Patel, CEO and co-founder of Within Health, said at BHB’s INVEST 2024 conference.

Still, many patients require these services. Mental health service visits, specifically for eating disorders, were up 90.3% at the end of 2022, compared to 2020, according to research by Trilliant Health.

And some are seeing an opportunity in the space. Over the last few months, there has been a wave of M&A in the sector, with two addiction treatment providers acquiring small eating disorder operators, driven by the overlap in patient populations.

– Why some legacy providers are pulling back on eating disorder services

– Why substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers are seeing an opportunity in eating disorder services

– What’s next for the eating disorder treatment industry

In the news

Over the last few years, we’ve seen many behavioral health titans begin to shutter or pull back on eating addiction treatment services.

Behavioral health giant Acadia is significantly reducing its eating disorder footprint.

In October, Acadia will shut down four eating disorder brands spanning eight locations, including Azure Acres Recovery Center, Carolina House, Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Centers and Options Behavioral Health. A spokesperson for the company said the closures came after a “careful and comprehensive review of the current landscape for the programs and services offered by our network of affiliated facilities.”

Additionally, in 2024, Optum-owned Refresh Health closed all eight of its eating disorder treatment facilities.

Even some of the large providers dedicated to eating disorders have seen cuts in the last few years. For example, in 2024, Revelstoke Capital Partners-backed Monte Nido & Affiliates laid off 130 staff members due to underperformance in specific markets.

Yet it’s hard to ignore that in some circles, eating disorder treatment is having a moment.

Virtual eating disorder treatment provider Equip Health snagged another $46.6 million in August, bringing its total raise to $156.2 million, according to Crunchbase. The infusion of capital will be used for expansion and growth to meet the increasing demand for services, according to the company.

The digital health company is seeking additional capital, filing an amended SEC Form D to raise $15 million more, with $8 million already secured.

Eating disorder treatment also appears to be picking up steam with addiction treatment providers.

Last month, nonprofit therapy and SUD provider Rosecrance Behavioral Health announced its acquisition of Chicago-based eating disorder provider Ascend CHC.

While Rosecrance never historically offered eating disorder treatment, its leadership team was interested in the transaction because many patients with SUDs also have co-occurring eating disorders.

“There are so many similarities between mental health, substance use and eating disorders,” Carelene Cardosi, president and chief operating officer of Rosecrance Behavioral Health, told BHB. “It was really about building out that continuum of care where if you come into any of our locations, we have the ability to treat you.”

And Rosecrance isn’t the only addiction provider to add eating disorder services. Substance use disorder provider Recover Now purchased a 17-bed facility dubbed the Eating Disorder Treatment Centers of Louisiana in New Orleans.

Similar to Rosecrance, leaders of the company said there is a crossover between SUD and eating disorder services.

Historic challenges

Eating disorders are challenging and expensive to treat because of the mental and physical health component of care.

Many providers struggle to provide care under the current reimbursement structure, especially when it comes to publicly insured patients.

“Reimbursement rates for eating disorder treatment are highly variable and are disproportionately lower when patients are publicly insured,” authors of a recent study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders wrote.

Additionally, patient and payer preferences are shifting toward virtual treatment options that enable individuals to receive care from the comfort of their own homes. This trend, combined with the persistent stigma surrounding eating disorders, creates significant challenges for traditional healthcare providers who rely on in-person treatment models.

Staffing has been a pain point in the behavioral health industry for years. With that said, finding clinicians with experience in eating disorder treatment is an even larger challenge.

“Only a small percentage of behavioral health professionals are trained or have experience in eating disorder care,” Goran Dragolovic, CEO of ERC Pathlight, previously told BHB. “So getting the right staffing to serve the specialized needs of patients will continue to be an operating challenge for the space.”

Where some are seeing opportunity

It’s no coincidence that substance use disorder treatment providers have made the two most recent eating disorder treatment acquisitions.

The rate of eating disorders is much higher among individuals with an SUD than in the general population. Approximately half of all women with an eating disorder also have a SUD.

And service line expansion is top of mind for many SUD providers. More than half of substance use disorder providers said they were considering adding a new service line in the next 12 months, according to a recent BHB survey of addiction treatment providers.

Adding an eating disorder service line could allow providers to move to a broader continuum of care.

“We give life-saving treatment and we enter people’s journey of recovery, whether that be eating disorders, mental health, substance use, and we get to be part of that journey because of our continuum of care, so they can enter just about anywhere throughout that journey, and we’re able to be with them,” Cardosi said.

While many SUD treatment providers are doing this through additional mental health services, eating disorders may be an overlooked opportunity. And addiction treatment providers aren’t the only providers that could benefit from adding an eating disorder line.

According to data from Equip, 69% of eating disorder patients seek care for a mental health concern. Having several lines of treatment available to patients could help providers become a one-stop shop.

Still, it’s important to note that Acadia had previously expanded its eating disorder footprint under this same premise.

“If you look at the data from eating disorders and those with opioid use disorder, those are the things that have the highest mortality in our space,” Dr. Stephanie Eken, chief medical officer at Acadia, told BHB in 2024. “They are a population that not everyone can or will serve because of the medical complexities that go with those disorders.”

The fact that Acadia is now reevaluating this service may serve as a cautionary tale for others considering this path.

However, there may be new avenues for SUD providers adding this service line that are still unexplored.