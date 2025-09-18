WTWH Healthcare Announces the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025. The program honors the people focused on providing innovative cognitive care delivery across the behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing industries.
WTWH Healthcare recognizes these passionate leaders that aim to define the future of aging in America. Each nominee’s vision is unique, but they are all centered on the same mission: delivering high-quality cognitive care, boosting health outcomes for those living with memory-related disorders, and supporting the people who care for them.
“The Memory Care Innovation Award winners exemplify what it means to push the field forward,” said Tim Mullaney, Vice President and editorial director of WTWH Healthcare. “Each honoree has demonstrated not only a profound commitment to improving quality of life for those living with memory-related conditions, but also a forward-looking vision for how care can evolve. Their work inspires hope and sets a higher standard for excellence.”
Memory Care Innovation Award winners will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to attend WTWH Healthcare’s BUILD & BRAIN Conference, taking place in Dallas, Texas on November 6-7, 2025.
For more information about the program and to view the complete Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025, please visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
This year’s Memory Care Innovation Awards honorees are:
Behavioral Health
Dr. Feyza Marouf – Executive Medical Director, Author Health
Home Health & Home Care
Ben Klein – Vice President of Operations, Emerest Health
James Cohen – CEO and Founder, Nevvon
Lauren Adams – Dementia Care Coordinator, The LTM Group
Mirini Kim – Chief Nursing Officer, PocketRN
Hospice & Palliative Care
Angela Mouton – Senior Vice President of Supportive Care, Silverado
Darlene Douglass – Manager – Clinical Specialties, Gentiva
Mary Crowe – Director of Professional & Community Education, Care Dimensions
Senior Housing & Senior Living
Alexandria Velez – Avita Program Manager, Northbridge Companies – Avita of Stroudwater
Alison Graves – Resident Experience Director and Mentor, Sinceri Senior Living
Alison Stockman – Avita Program Manager, Northbridge Companies – Laurelwood at The Pinehills
Amber McDaniel – Vice President of Resident Experience, The Aspenwood Company
Angela Champlin – Director of Memory Care Support Services, HumanGood
Ashland Ghaffari – Creative Strategist, William James Group
Brenda Gurung – National Director of Memory Care, Kisco Senior Living
Brooke Nooe – Dementia Care Director, Brookridge Retirement Community
Cara Skrypchuk – Vice President – Memory Care Center of Excellence, Trilogy Health Services
Chet Mitchell – Director of Activities and Memory Care, Belmont Village Senior Living
Dawn Platt – National Director of Memory Care Programs, Discovery Senior Living
Dr. Raj Kalra – Founder/Owner/Physician, Aroha Memory Care by MD Senior Wellness
Emily Sitzes – EverTrue Laclede Groves Wellness Director, EverTrue
Jamie Johnson – Corporate Director of Memory Care, Merrill Gardens
John Swanson – CEO and Founder, Willow Valley Development Corp.
Kassandra Aragon – Activities and Memory Care Specialist, Belmont Village Senior Living
Liz Plozner-Chalfa – Regional Director of Operations, Juniper Communities
Megan Deaton – Memory Care Program Manager, Community First Solutions
Mindi Manuel – Senior Manager of Area Clinical Support, Sodexo
Nicole Graham – Executive Director, Lumina Las Vegas
Otmar Donald – Life Enrichment Manager, Westminster at Lake Ridge
Sallie Carlin – Director of Memory Care, Willow Gardens at United Hebrew
Ted Tzirimis – CEO, Intrex
Teresa Krueger – Executive Director, WesleyLife
Trina Anderson – Divisional Director of Memory Care, Senior Lifestyle
Skilled Nursing
Amber Freeman, SLP – Speech Language Pathologist, Garrison Geriatric Education Center
Danielle Long – Speech Language Pathologist/Assistant Director of Rehabilitation, Rosewood Rehabilitation
Kayla Howard – Activities Director, Dyersburg Health & Rehabilitation Center
Kelly Hutchins – Quality Assurance & Education Director, Cherokee County Health & Rehabilitation Center
Lindsay Burson – Occupational Therapy Assistant, Rock Creek of Ottawa
Melissa Smuin – Social Services and IDT Resource, Sunstone Healthcare
