Foresight Mental Health Names New CEO: ‘This Is About Getting Down to the Basics’

Foresight Mental Health — a Berkeley, California-based outpatient mental health provider — is under new CEO leadership after a span of years defined by transformation and turnaround.

Greg Serrao announced last week that he had stepped out of the CEO role and into the role of executive board chairman back in April. Chuck Kruger, who most recently served as the CEO of Irvine, California-based Akeso Occupational Health, succeeded Serrao as CEO at that time

The company’s investors brought on Serrao to right the ship before it ran aground. In 2022, Behavioral Health Business reported that the company nearly ran out of cash, replaced its founding co-CEOs with Serrao, laid off about two-thirds of its administrative staff, replaced its homegrown medical records and tech stack, secured additional funding and reduced its state footprint from 24 to nine.

Kruger said in an interview that the company now operates in five states, with the largest being its home state of California.

In 2016, Matt Milford and Douglas Hapeman founded Genetic Foresight, a personalized medicine company that sought to match patients with the most effective mental health medications based on their genetic profiles. Genetic Foresight, which was the predecessor to Foresight Mental Health, eventually shifted its focus from genetics to electronic health records (EHRs) before moving into direct care.

Kruger’s focus early on will be on establishing new specialty mental health service lines within Foresight Mental Health. Two areas that are currently being addressed are maternal mental health and the mental health of college students. Many of the company’s locations are close to college campuses, such as the first-ever-to-open Foresight clinic in Berkeley, California. In addition to the new product development, he is focusing on ensuring that all parties involved with the company — including providers, patients and payers — have high levels of satisfaction.

“This is about getting down to the basics,” Kruger said. “We need to run a company that is self-sustainable and profitable and has the ability to perform, provide great care and fulfill the promise from the very beginning to the very end of care.”

The company is backed, in part, by the investment firm Sequoia Heritage.

What follows is a conversation with Foresight Mental Health CEO Chuck Kruger. The interview transcript has been edited for length, clarity and style.

BHB: You come to Foresight Mental Health from another segment of health care, correct?

Kruger: Yes. But I did work for Elements Behavioral Health in the past in a smaller role. I’ve been in different health care services companies for most of my career. This is a sort of similar situation to things I’ve come into but with a little bit different specialization from urgent care, outpatient physical therapy, occupational health — some of the other areas I’ve worked in.

How did you become aware of Foresight Mental Health in the first place?

I started and ran a company in San Francisco called GoHealth Urgent Care, which was a partnership with Dignity Health where we developed a large network of urgent care clinics in the city. The same executive search firm that brought me into that was familiar with Foresight. When the need to look for someone new was developing, they already knew me and started talking to me quite a while back. I was not familiar with Foresight until that introduction.

Whenever anyone is looking at a new role, there is something that initially sparks interest to consider it. What was that “thing” for you at Foresight?

First of all, it was the mission, the mental health care industry in general, and then, specifically, the consistent message about what Foresight was trying to do.

In the 25-plus years of my career in health care, I’ve always enjoyed helping patients and so forth. But the mental health space resonates on a personal level with friends and family members, and so forth, who’ve used therapy and other care settings.

As I got to understand the situation at Foresight itself, I felt like the groundwork was there to take the company to the next level, which I thought was an important and fun challenge. I’ve done that in various other companies that have either started or come into during a time of change or dynamic growth.

In this situation, there was quite a journey by Foresight. Things had stabilized a lot, and there was an opportunity to continue some of that, but really look at leveraging what we had to grow and go to the space. And that’s really a lot of what my focus has been and is going to be here with Foresight — to have us continue to grow.

When you were first getting to know the company before and after you were hired, what stood out with what Foresight had going on?

The company’s infrastructure, particularly the business side, has been righted. Now there’s a very strong backbone of administrative and operations support behind the team. Layered on top of that is a group of really passionate providers whom we have really tried to listen to, to figure out what they like, what they don’t like and where they think we should head. That’s driving some of the specialty programs we’re developing.

We’re really focusing on where we are and what we can do with our existing footprint because we are a hybrid company with in-person and remote services going on, and how I can leverage that.

How do you see the company growing going forward?

I really would doubt the company is going to be doing further expansion into new states without a really solid thesis of why we need to be there and a real partner asking us to be there. A lot of our growth is going to come, and is coming, from building up our business development team internally and doing outreach to partners who recognize that we can get people in mental health treatment in 24 to 48 hours and are willing to take a partner view towards the people we’re working with and have that two-way communication.

Shifting gears here: which industries have you spent the most time working in, and what lessons are you going to bring from those industries into this role?

I’ve been working for a long time, so it’s hard to figure out which is the best. I spent a lot of time in outpatient physical therapy.

I joined a company called Physical Rehabilitation Network when it had, I think, 30 clinics in California, and we grew that into a national company. The reason that worked is because we had a partnership approach, both when we did acquisitions and when we opened de novos. It may not be through de novos or acquisitions necessarily, although there are some interesting things we may look at, but it’s really taking that view with other partners.

We’re also trying to build a cohesive team mentality and culture. This company is remote for the most part. I’m used to working in an environment where you can walk into clinics and have busy groups or a regional group of several clinics, and you can get people together. We’ve focused a lot on trying to make that work through company-wide forums that we do every month, where we try to get everybody together, sharing success stories about what we do.

Coming to a new role you have fresh eyes, what in the early days of your role did you want to do or change?

There’s huge value to having fresh eyes. One of the things I noticed very early along here was there was a fair amount of concern that we were hiring ahead of the demand that we were facing.

Foresight in the past had this approach of “if you build it, they will come,” where we hire people and we open clinics and the demand would follow. There was probably a time when that worked. But what I saw is that we were doing a lot of hiring, and in hiring, if you’re not careful, you can dilute the caseloads of your existing providers. We really have gotten a lot more analytical and scaled back on that.

I also want to challenge what we take as facts about the state of the company.

I heard coming in that, after COVID, it was really hard to get therapists back into the clinics. People have become accustomed to working remotely, which makes all the sense in the world. They didn’t have to commute and so forth. But as we started looking at our clinics, which are in some great locations and are frankly sitting empty, we just started asking around, “hey, I noticed you live close to one of our clinics, how would you feel about going in? Even if it’s just once a week. And wouldn’t you know? People are responding well to that. Some wanted to be hired completely remotely, and that’s fine. But for the ones that are close to our clinics, we’re at least asking the question and being pleasantly surprised about people saying they want to do that again.

Where is Foresight at when it comes to the share of visits that are virtual versus in-person?

We’re still going to remain mostly remote. The vast majority of our sessions are remote. A number of clinics in California could definitely benefit from putting people in the clinics.

But I think at the end of the day, the patients, for the most part, enjoy the flexibility of being able to have remote sessions. The providers enjoy that.

I do think, in the college and university setting, where students may struggle with privacy in that environment, it makes a lot of sense. If we can, we will offer in-person settings where it makes a lot of sense, and there is demand from the people we talk to in the university setting for in-person settings.

I really don’t think we’re going to be opening a lot of new in-person clinics to fill out that footprint. Telemedicine is here to stay. I don’t know what the exact percentage will be in the future, but I don’t think it’ll dramatically change from where we are now.

What are the other big-picture strategic priorities you are working toward today?

It’s the culture, retention and satisfaction of all team members. Foresight has been through a lot; it’s had a lot of turmoil. There were some very difficult decisions that needed to be made in streamlining the administrative staff and so forth. I think getting away from all of that uncertainty is important. We’ve had really, really strong support from our investors to continue going, and a lot of that has come from the improvements we’ve made in our margins and so forth.

Now it’s time to focus on listening to our internal team about what they’re confident about and also listen to our referral partners and make sure that we’re matching the two together really well. I’m not focused on any particular number of clinics from a growth standpoint or rapidly doing M&A or de novos. We’re focused on growing our demand. Increasing our number of appointments and matching our hiring to that so that it all dovetails into a continued, sustainable enterprise.