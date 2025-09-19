Maternal Mental Health Startup Seven Starling Raises $8M

Women’s behavioral health provider Seven Starling raised a fresh $8 million in a round led by Rethink Impact.

The virtual provider specializes in mental health care for individuals on their motherhood journey. It offers tailored services for preconception, pregnancy, miscarriage and loss and postpartum experiences.

The New York City-based provider offers both individual and group support and is in-network with a number of large providers, including Cigna, Aetna, Magellan Health and Kaiser Permanente. Individuals seeking care on an in-network basis are charged a $20 monthly fee, not including the cost of co-pays or fees for clinical services.

Advertisement

“We saw an opportunity to build something different by working directly within the healthcare system rather than working around it,” Keshani, CEO and Co-Founder, said in a statement. “Our provider-integrated approach ensures women get specialized care at the moment they need it most.”

Seven Starling appears to be focused on growth efforts. The provider is currently operating in 18 states and has partnerships with 1,500 OBGYNs across the country. However, it plans to expand to 30 states by the end of 2026.

The latest funding comes just a year after the company secured $12.6 million in May of 2024.

Advertisement

Seven Starling isn’t the only startup focused on maternal mental health. For example, Millie, a maternal health company offering mental health support during pregnancy and postpartum, raised $12 million in Series A funding.

There has also been a focus in the regulatory space on providing more mental health support for pregnant people. In 2024, a group of lawmakers introduced the Mental Health and Making Access More Affordable (MAMA) Act, which would require insurance plans to provide mental health and substance use disorder services at no cost to plan beneficiaries during their pregnancy and one year postpartum.